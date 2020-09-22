News From Around the Art World: September 15, 2020
Monet Makes Impressions at Art Institute and Garfield Park Conservatory
Chicago is home to more Claude Monet paintings than any city other than Paris. That’s because the works of the famous French impressionist made a strong impression on local collectors beginning in the 1880s.
Paintings from the Art Institute collection and from private collections have come together in a show called “Monet and Chicago.”
By Marc Vitali, wttw
A conversation with Brandon Breaux about his MCA collection that looks at access, safe space, and representation
Chatham resident Brandon Breaux is known for his artistry, as evidenced in his artwork for Chance the Rapper. Now, Breaux’s artistic skills can be seen at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago (MCA) store — collections that touch on themes like accessibility, safe spaces and representation.
By Darcel Rockett, Chicago Tribune
Chicago artists, scientists join forces to craft conversation on climate change
Seven artists and seven scientists walk into the Indiana Dunes National Park. But it is not a punchline; it is the basis of a new gallery at Columbia that visualizes the impacts of the climate crisis on Chicago.
“Third Coast Disrupted: Artists + Scientists on Climate” opened Sept. 8 and runs through Oct. 30 at Columbia’s Glass Curtain Gallery, 1104 S. Wabash Ave. The gallery features new work from seven local artists in a variety of mediums.
By Alexandra Yetter, The Colombia Chronicle
Is the Nebra Sky Disc a millennium younger than we thought?
The Nebra Sky Disc, the world’s oldest known depiction of the cosmos, might not be as old as previously thought. The disc was discovered during an illegal excavation in 1999 and is regarded as one of Germany’s most significant archaeological finds. The looters said that they had unearthed the disc at a hill fort called the Mittelberg, near Nebra in Germany, along with various other artefacts, including swords, axes and bracelets. Experts dated these objects to around 1600BC— in the Early Bronze Age— and assigned the disc the same date because it was found alongside them.
By Garry Shaw, The Art Newspaper
A Volunteer Archaeologist Just Discovered the Oldest Example of Religious Graffiti Ever Found in Britain
Researchers in northern England have uncovered the shards of a 1,400-year-old chalice etched with angels, crosses, and other symbols of Christian iconography, making it the oldest example of religious graffiti found in the country, they say.
By Taylor Dafoe, artnet news