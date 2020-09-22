News From Around the Art World: September 15, 2020

Claude Monet. Apple Trees, Vétheuil, 1878. Private collection. Photo by Jamie Stukenberg, Professional Graphics Inc.

Monet Makes Impressions at Art Institute and Garfield Park Conservatory

Chicago is home to more Claude Monet paintings than any city other than Paris. That’s because the works of the famous French impressionist made a strong impression on local collectors beginning in the 1880s.

Paintings from the Art Institute collection and from private collections have come together in a show called “Monet and Chicago.”

By Marc Vitali, wttw

Artist and mental health advocate Brandon Breaux joins forces with MCA Chicago for an exclusive collaboration which explores the ideals of creating space for one another by encouraging more communication and advocacy, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (E. Jason Wambsgans / Chicago Tribune)

A conversation with Brandon Breaux about his MCA collection that looks at access, safe space, and representation

Chatham resident Brandon Breaux is known for his artistry, as evidenced in his artwork for Chance the Rapper. Now, Breaux’s artistic skills can be seen at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago (MCA) store — collections that touch on themes like accessibility, safe spaces and representation.

By Darcel Rockett, Chicago Tribune

Jeremey Bolen’s “Albedo” pays tribute to the 41 unclaimed bodies of the more than 700 people who died during the 1995 heatwave in Chicago. The sculptural memorial serves as a reminder of the dangers of global warming. K’Von Jackson

Chicago artists, scientists join forces to craft conversation on climate change

Seven artists and seven scientists walk into the Indiana Dunes National Park. But it is not a punchline; it is the basis of a new gallery at Columbia that visualizes the impacts of the climate crisis on Chicago.

“Third Coast Disrupted: Artists + Scientists on Climate” opened Sept. 8 and runs through Oct. 30 at Columbia’s Glass Curtain Gallery, 1104 S. Wabash Ave. The gallery features new work from seven local artists in a variety of mediums.

By Alexandra Yetter, The Colombia Chronicle

Photo: Hildegard Burri-Bayer

Is the Nebra Sky Disc a millennium younger than we thought?

The Nebra Sky Disc, the world’s oldest known depiction of the cosmos, might not be as old as previously thought. The disc was discovered during an illegal excavation in 1999 and is regarded as one of Germany’s most significant archaeological finds. The looters said that they had unearthed the disc at a hill fort called the Mittelberg, near Nebra in Germany, along with various other artefacts, including swords, axes and bracelets. Experts dated these objects to around 1600BC— in the Early Bronze Age— and assigned the disc the same date because it was found alongside them.

By Garry Shaw, The Art Newspaper

The Vindolanda excavation site in Northern England. Courtesy of the Vindolanda Trust.

A Volunteer Archaeologist Just Discovered the Oldest Example of Religious Graffiti Ever Found in Britain

Researchers in northern England have uncovered the shards of a 1,400-year-old chalice etched with angels, crosses, and other symbols of Christian iconography, making it the oldest example of religious graffiti found in the country, they say.

By Taylor Dafoe, artnet news

