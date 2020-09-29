News From Around the Art World: September 22, 2020

Chicago’s architectural biennial keeps the city at the forefront of design. But will it be held in 2021?

Will there be a Chicago Architecture Biennial next year at this time? Even if you’ve never attended the biennial, which bills itself as North America’s largest survey of contemporary architecture, you have a stake in the answer.

By showcasing rising stars in Chicago’s architecture firmament and introducing Chicagoans to global design talents like Mexican architect Tatiana.

By Blair Kamin, Chicago Tribune

Chicago Mexican art museum takes annual Day of the Dead exhibit online

Virtual exhibit honors Latinx who died from COVID-19. The National Museum of Mexican Art has hosted a Day of the Dead exhibition for more than 30 years, and this year is no different. The exhibit has simply moved online.

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Editors’ Picks: 16 Events for Your Art Calendar This Week, From a Virtual EXPO Chicago to a Live Performance at the Met

Plus, fall gallery shows you can see in person.

Via Artnet News

Chicago Architect Uses City as Backdrop for Virtual Drawing Class

As he was taking videos while kayaking along the Chicago River, Chicago architect Joel Berman got the idea to teach virtual drawing classes with the city’s architecture as the focal point.

“The subject has to be compelling and interesting or it’s not worth drawing,” Berman said. “Somebody has to be excited about what it is they’re creating.”

Angel Idowu, wttw

