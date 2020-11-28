News From Around the Art World: September 29, 2020

Geoff Bevington is painting a mural on the wall of Olive 'n Vinnie's in Glen Ellyn. The mural honors Mexican icon Frida Kahlo in anticipation of a major exhibition of her paintings coming to the College of DuPage. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Mural marks Glen Ellyn as the host of coming Frida Kahlo exhibit

Geoff Bevington doesn't mind the interruptions. He's painted about 150 murals, but this one is special. It's his most personal. So when Metra commuters, Prairie Path users and students try to pull him aside from his unfolding work in downtown Glen Ellyn, Bevington is happy to talk about his inspiration and technique.

By Katlyn Smith, Daily Herald

Dancers Daniel "Bravemonk" Haywood and Kelsa "K-Soul" Robinson perform Sept. 22, 2020, at the Dorchester Art + Housing Collaborative. (Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune)

Equitable real estate development on Chicago’s South Side is possible. Artist Theaster Gates has shown the way.

It’s no secret that some of Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods have suffered from a certain level of financial disinvestment, often systemic and spread out over decades.

But one Chicagoan’s efforts to inject new enthusiasm and a sense of community, anchored by artistic and cultural endeavors, are attracting global attention — and similar efforts might be the key to stimulating more equitable real estate development on Chicago’s South Side, a new report suggests.

By Darcel Rockett, Chicago Tribune

After Raising $20 Million, Artist Relief Fund Extended to End of 2020

The Artist Relief fund announced today that it will continue to distribute unrestricted $5,000 grants to US artists in straitened financial situations through the end of 2020. The fund, which has raised $20 million since its inception in April, will accept applications through December 10, three months past its initial expected September deadline; it will also continue fundraising efforts during this time.

Via Artforum

Artemisia Gentileschi's Self Portrait as a Lute Player (around 1615-18) © Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art

National Gallery hopes Artemisia exhibition will inspire public to 'get through the Covid crisis'

Postponed by the pandemic, the show will reveal Baroque artist's recently discovered intimate letters and "unflinching" paintings.

By Joanna Moorhead, The Art Newspaper

