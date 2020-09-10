News From Around the Art World: September 8, 2020

Rashid Johnson in the studio 2020 © Rashid Johnson. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth Photo: Axel Dupeux

A brush with... Rashid Johnson

An in-depth podcast conversation on the artist's big influences, from Richard Tuttle to Sun Ra.

Born in Illinois, Johnson makes paintings amid a much broader range of media, having studied photography at Columbia College in Chicago before later moving to the Art Institute of Chicago. Johnson first rose to prominence aged just 24 when he showed a series of photographs of African American homeless people using techniques that evoked the grandeur of 19th-century photographic portraiture.

By Ben Luke, The Art Newspaper

Portrait of Hairy Who by by Charles Krejcsi for the Chicago Daily News. Courtesy of Pentimenti Productions.

The 6 Artists of Chicago’s Electrifying ’60s Art Group the Hairy Who

If New York Pop art was considered cool, Chicago’s was hot, embodied in the mid-1960s by six recent graduates from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago who exhibited together under the moniker “the Hairy Who.” While Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein treated mass consumerism and popular culture with irony and distance, the Hairy Who were interested in the emotional charge of such imagery. One was personal, the other aloof.

By Edmée Lepercq, Artsy Editorial

Chicago officials install public art at 2 more train stops

Chicago transportation officials have added public art pieces paying tribute to the city’s history at two Chicago Transit Authority train stops.

Via Associated Press, Herald & Review

The staircase at the Museum Contemporary Art in Chicago in 2011. For its stage series, the museum has announced two upcoming virtual works, both involving audiences being mailed materials in advance. (Nuccio DiNuzzo / Chicago Tribune)

MCA Chicago plans virtual performances, included a show with audiences taking part at home

The stage program at the Museum of Contemporary Art has announced two virtual programs for the fall, one of which involves an audience doing their own at-home performance.

By Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune

