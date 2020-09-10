News From Around the Art World: September 8, 2020
A brush with... Rashid Johnson
An in-depth podcast conversation on the artist's big influences, from Richard Tuttle to Sun Ra.
Born in Illinois, Johnson makes paintings amid a much broader range of media, having studied photography at Columbia College in Chicago before later moving to the Art Institute of Chicago. Johnson first rose to prominence aged just 24 when he showed a series of photographs of African American homeless people using techniques that evoked the grandeur of 19th-century photographic portraiture.
By Ben Luke, The Art Newspaper
The 6 Artists of Chicago’s Electrifying ’60s Art Group the Hairy Who
If New York Pop art was considered cool, Chicago’s was hot, embodied in the mid-1960s by six recent graduates from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago who exhibited together under the moniker “the Hairy Who.” While Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein treated mass consumerism and popular culture with irony and distance, the Hairy Who were interested in the emotional charge of such imagery. One was personal, the other aloof.
By Edmée Lepercq, Artsy Editorial
Chicago officials install public art at 2 more train stops
Chicago transportation officials have added public art pieces paying tribute to the city’s history at two Chicago Transit Authority train stops.
Via Associated Press, Herald & Review
MCA Chicago plans virtual performances, included a show with audiences taking part at home
The stage program at the Museum of Contemporary Art has announced two virtual programs for the fall, one of which involves an audience doing their own at-home performance.
By Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune