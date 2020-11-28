The Smart Museum Reopens Oct 1

Images (left to right, top to bottom): Laura Letinsky, Untitled #6 (from the series: Rome), 2009, Chromogenic print. Smart Museum of Art, The University of Chicago, Purchase, The Paul and Miriam Kirkley Fund for Acquisitions, 2012.27. © 2013 Laura Letinsky. Gladys Nilsson, Maximysing, 1993, Etching. Smart Museum of Art, The University of Chicago, Gift of the artist in memory of Whitney Halstead, 1995.58d. © Gladys Nilsson. Claudia Wieser, Untitled, 2017, Acrylic, ink, and gold leaf on wood, four works. Courtesy of the artist and Marianne Boesky Gallery, New York and Aspen. © Claudia Wieser. Claudia Wieser, Untitled (detail), 2020, Wallpaper. Courtesy of the artist and Marianne Boesky Gallery, New York and Aspen. © Claudia Wieser.

By CGN Staff

The Smart Museum of Art is the latest local institution to re-open after closing its doors this spring due to the pandemic. Its doors open on October 1.



The Museum re-opens with special public hours and two new exhibitions: a site-specific installation from Berlin-based artist Claudia Wieser will greet visitors with layered references to the Roman forum and Bauhaus design, while the spacious collection-based exhibition Take Care seeks to unpack matters of care from the personal to the collective.



In addition, the Museum will be open to University of Chicago classes and individual or small group student research visits coordinated through the Feitler Center for Academic Inquiry.

Reservations are now needed to visit

Read our updated guidelines

Smart from Home Offers Virtual programs and at-home experiences

In conjunction with the in-person exhibitions, the Smart Museum is planning a comprehensive series of virtual programs and gatherings, such as a remote book club, livestream performances, at-home art-making activities for families, and object video chats featuring scholars and other partners.



Join in from home »