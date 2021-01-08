Hindman Auctions Launches a Digital Bid Room

Via PR

Hindman Introduces New Online & Mobile Bidding Platform to Elevate and Streamline Client Experience

Today, Hindman announces the launch of the Digital Bid Room, a new dynamic online and mobile bidding platform fully integrated with the Hindman website. This platform is designed to create a more streamlined experience and will be directly synced with clients’ accounts. Clients will now be able to livestream auctions and place bids from anywhere in the world. The unveiling of this platform builds on Hindman’s growth strategy by expanding the auction house’s digital capabilities.

“The introduction of the Digital Bid Room is a critical and exciting next step for Hindman as we work to provide our clients with an efficient and outstanding digital bidding experience,” said Maggie Porter, Hindman’s Vice President of Sales Strategy. “We continue to see increased online engagement in our auctions, and this new platform has been designed with the client experience top of mind.”

As part of the Digital Bid Room launch, Hindman will also introduce an app for browsing auctions and bidding from mobile devices. The app, called “Hindman,” is compatible with iOS and Android, and can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Through the Hindman app, clients will be able to quickly register for upcoming auctions, track upcoming lots and receive push notifications, leave absentee bids for future auctions, and bid live using the simple “swipe to bid” interface. Additionally, clients can track bidding activity, watch sales in real time, and view the calendar of past and upcoming sales. To create a Hindman account and explore the Digital Bid Room, please visit HindmanAuctions.com.

About Hindman

Hindman is one of the nation’s leading fine art auction houses connecting cities nationwide to the global art market and providing expertise across all categories, sales channels and price points. Hindman operates more salerooms in the United States than any other auction house and conducts over 100 auctions a year in all major collecting categories. Hindman was formed through the acquisition of two premier auction houses, Leslie Hindman Auctioneers (est.1982) and Cowan’s Auctions (est. 1995). Headquartered in Chicago, Hindman is home to 150 employees, with additional offices in Atlanta, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Milwaukee, Naples, Palm Beach, San Diego, Scottsdale, St. Louis and Washington D.C. Visit hindmanauctions.com for more information.