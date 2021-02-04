New Exhibitions Start January 28 - 30

Casting Call: Women in Bronze from Art Nouveau to Art Deco

On View Now

Madron Gallery - Lincoln Park

On view from January 25 through March 26, 2021, these bronze statues were created by American artists who brought the influences of European, particularly French sculpture and design to America. Throughout history, bronze as an art form has fallen in and out of fashion. Political and industrial developments of the 19th and 20th centuries eventually lead to the popularity of bronze statuettes as domestic ornaments in parlors all across America.

Stephen Dinsmore: Selected Paintings

Begins January 28

Anne Loucks Gallery - Glencoe

The show includes 35 selected oil paintings by the artist spanning the last decade. Dinsmore's subjects include landscape, still life and figurative work, all depicted with his expressive language of color and loose, gestural style.

Tom Billings and Sam Rosby

Begins January 29

Firecat Projects - Bucktown

Repository and Repertoire

Opening: Friday, January 29, 3 – 8 pm

Chicago Artists Coalition (CAC) - West Side

Chicago Artists Coalition is pleased to present Repository and Repertoire, a duo exhibition featuring new works by HATCH Residents Jazmine Harris and José Santiago Pérez. The exhibition will have an opening day on Friday, January 29, 2021, by appointment only, from 3-8pm. Please reserve your time here.

una noche maravillosa–a monarch butterfly makes an entrance at a nightclub...

Opening: Friday, January 29, 3 – 8 pm

Chicago Artists Coalition (CAC) - West Side

Chicago Artists Coalition is pleased to present una noche maravillosa–a monarch butterfly makes an entrance at a nightclub... a solo exhibition of new works by the BOLT artist-in-residence, Alejandro Jiménez-Flores.

The exhibition will have an opening day on Friday, January 29, by appointment only, from 3-8pm. Please reserve your time here.

KAC Members’ Show

Begins January 30

Krasl Art Center - St. Joseph, Michigan

Following KAC’s most recent exhibition: Artists as Influencers: Pathways in Glass, theKAC Members’ Showcontinues to consider pathways between artists, media, and meaning with the theme: Inspired by…. An integral part of the artistic process, inspiration is the spark that shapes new creative endeavors.