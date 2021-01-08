New Exhibitions Starting January 8 - 9

Elizabeth Atterbury: Letters and Souvenirs

Begins January 8

DOCUMENT - West Town

Atterbury’s studio practice is fluid, fluctuating between picture making and object making. Fascinated with the autonomy of the artifact – objects disassociated from their original function and context – Atterbury’s practice considers the distinction or lack thereof between artifact, prop, model and sculpture. Drawn to materials such as paper and sand, Atterbury constructs ephemeral tableaux specifically for the purpose of transfiguring and recording them.

IN VIEW 2021

Begins January 8

The Art Center Highland Park - Highland Park

This year is anything but normal but TAC is proud to focus on our annual member/faculty exhibition, allowing us to highlight the creative energy that is at the heart of our community. With 50 artists represented, the wide range of mediums, techniques, subject matter and styles reflect the professionalism, talent and skill so prevalent at TACHP.

Western Exhibitions Drawing Biennial

Begins January 8

Western Exhibitions - West Town

The approaches on view will capture the current state of contemporary drawing practices while placing a focus on the gallery artists’ core concerns of personal narratives and cosmologies, identity and gender, sexuality, pattern and exuberance, all with a keen attention to materiality.

Ben Murray: If I needed you

Begins January 9

Monique Meloche Gallery - West Town

Drawing its name from the celebrated Townes Van Zandt song, If I needed you recalls Murray’s complicated relationship with the notion of home, surveying both the solace and suffering that can be experienced when strongly tethered to family histories and responsibilities. Layered marks embedded on both sides of raw unstretched muslin utilize a range of opacities, transparencies, and refractive hues, as if to composite a myriad of enigmatic moments through deposits of paint.

Solitude

Begins January 9

ARC Gallery - West Town

As we move forward into the fall and winter months, and COVID continues to impede our movements and interactions, how do we, as individuals, or as members of a larger, even worldwide community, process these survival confinements? Artists use their mediums to express the inner joy, conflict, frustration, sadness or peace we find ourselves confronting. This show represents the creative endeavors of this process under the current circumstances — keeping artists alone but pulling together into a community.

Susan Beiner: HIVE Expanded

Begins January 9

Evanston Art Center - Evanston