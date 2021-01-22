News From the Art World: January 19, 2021

Artist Nick Cave’s Controversial Upstate New York Artwork Has Found a New Home at the Brooklyn Museum

The public artwork has been attacked by the mayor of a small town where it was installed.

By Taylor Dafoe, Artnet

Stolen Salvator Mundi Painting Of Leonardo School Discovered In Naples

Italian police are investigating a possible commissioned art theft after they recovered a priceless painting of the Leonardo da Vinci school, which had been stolen from the Basilica of San Domenico Maggiore in Naples. The "Salvator Mundi" painting, dating back to the beginning of the 16th century, was found hidden in a room of an apartment in via Strada Provinciale delle Brecce in Naples.

By Rebecca Ann Hughes, Forbes

A visitor inside the "Rain Room" installation at the Modern Museum of Art in New York, July 15, 2013. (Karsten Moran/The New York Times)

Can immersive art remain afloat when money is the object?

Even as the pandemic takes its toll on tourism, immersive museums and experiential art centers are expanding to new cities and wooing investors willing to gamble on the future of the emerging industry.

By Zachary Small, The New York Times for Chicago Tribune

15 Virtual Chicago Museum Experiences for Kids

We're missing our favorite local museums, galleries and other culture institutions in the Chicago area. While these local attractions are temporarily closed due to COVID-19, you can still connect with your favorite Chicago museums. Read on to find virtual tours and hands-on activities to try at home.

Via Chicago Parent Staff

