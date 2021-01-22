News From the Art World: January 19, 2021
Artist Nick Cave’s Controversial Upstate New York Artwork Has Found a New Home at the Brooklyn Museum
The public artwork has been attacked by the mayor of a small town where it was installed.
By Taylor Dafoe, Artnet
Stolen Salvator Mundi Painting Of Leonardo School Discovered In Naples
Italian police are investigating a possible commissioned art theft after they recovered a priceless painting of the Leonardo da Vinci school, which had been stolen from the Basilica of San Domenico Maggiore in Naples. The "Salvator Mundi" painting, dating back to the beginning of the 16th century, was found hidden in a room of an apartment in via Strada Provinciale delle Brecce in Naples.
By Rebecca Ann Hughes, Forbes
Can immersive art remain afloat when money is the object?
Even as the pandemic takes its toll on tourism, immersive museums and experiential art centers are expanding to new cities and wooing investors willing to gamble on the future of the emerging industry.
By Zachary Small, The New York Times for Chicago Tribune
15 Virtual Chicago Museum Experiences for Kids
We're missing our favorite local museums, galleries and other culture institutions in the Chicago area. While these local attractions are temporarily closed due to COVID-19, you can still connect with your favorite Chicago museums. Read on to find virtual tours and hands-on activities to try at home.
Via Chicago Parent Staff