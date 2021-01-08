News From the Art World: January 5, 2021

Alfredo Martinez, “Boxing with Batman,” (2016) acrylic paint, yarn, fabric. Photo courtesy of the artist.

DePaul Art Museum continues Latinx initiative with galleries-wide exhibition

This intergenerational show fills all the museum’s galleries and features more than 75 paintings, drawings, sculptures, photographs and installations by 38 artists of Latin-American descent living and working in the United States, primarily in the Chicago area.

By Kyle MacMillan, Chicago Sun Times

The historic apartment building at the south end of the Pullman Artspace Lofts complex has been restored and houses artist units. (Carol Flynn / Daily Southtown)

Pullman project combines historic preservation, promotion of the arts in one project

By Carol Flynn, Chicago Tribune

An artist’s studio is a sacred space. To one, it’s “a place of creative incubation.” Another described his as “a space for the spirit to breathe.” Terms like “sanctuary” and “refuge” are often used. A studio is not only a workspace, but a source of inspiration.

Grantees, clockwise, from top left: Ahya Simone, Bakpak Durden, Gisela McDaniel, Sydney James, Tiff Massey, Ijania Cortez, Laura Gibson, Cyrah, Kesswa, Tony-Rave

Paying it forward: McArthur Binion is using his later-in-life success to help younger artists

The artist’s foundation is supporting the community in Detroit through micro-grants and residencies

By Hilarie M. Sheets, The Art Newspaper

Bisa Butler. ‘Anaya with Oranges’ (2017). PHOTO: BISA BUTLER. PHOTO BY MARGARET FOX

New Art for a New Year

Five artists featured in upcoming exhibitions share what they are looking forward to seeing and doing in 2021.

By Susan Delson, The Wall Street Journal

