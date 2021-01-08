News From the Art World: January 5, 2021
DePaul Art Museum continues Latinx initiative with galleries-wide exhibition
This intergenerational show fills all the museum’s galleries and features more than 75 paintings, drawings, sculptures, photographs and installations by 38 artists of Latin-American descent living and working in the United States, primarily in the Chicago area.
By Kyle MacMillan, Chicago Sun Times
Pullman project combines historic preservation, promotion of the arts in one project
By Carol Flynn, Chicago Tribune
An artist’s studio is a sacred space. To one, it’s “a place of creative incubation.” Another described his as “a space for the spirit to breathe.” Terms like “sanctuary” and “refuge” are often used. A studio is not only a workspace, but a source of inspiration.
Paying it forward: McArthur Binion is using his later-in-life success to help younger artists
The artist’s foundation is supporting the community in Detroit through micro-grants and residencies
By Hilarie M. Sheets, The Art Newspaper
New Art for a New Year
Five artists featured in upcoming exhibitions share what they are looking forward to seeing and doing in 2021.
By Susan Delson, The Wall Street Journal