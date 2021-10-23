CGN Art World Recap: 10/18

Hilton | Asmus Contemporary Hosts Splashy Party with Cindy Crawford in the Name of Charity and Art

Hilton | Asmus Contemporary hosted an exclusive evening with supermodel Cindy Crawford and world- renowned British fine art photographer David Yarrow to celebrate the opening of their exhibition CHANGING LANES on Oct. 9 in their new, second space in Bridgeport at the Morgan Arts Complex. The presentation featured Yarrow's newest works, including a re-creation of Cindy's iconic 1992 Pepsi ad, with proceeds benefiting the UW Kids Cancer Program, where Crawford's brother was once treated for Leukemia. Hilton | Asmus is also located in River North.

WGN Around Town checks out ‘Par Excellence Redux: The Back 9’ at Elmhurst Art Museum

WGN News gives a preview of this unusual, interactive art exhibit at Elmhurst Art Museum. Par Excellence Redux: The Back 9 promises an unusual twist on a familiar pastime. Book a tee time for the second edition of this show.

Zhou Brothers Unveil New Sculpture

On October 12 the Zhou Brothers unveiled Red Angel statue, a gift to Chinatown in memory of the late Bernie Wong, founder of the Chinese American Service League (CASL). The sculpture is at the corner of Princeton Avenue and Tan Court, in front of the Chinese American Service League