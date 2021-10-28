CGN Art World Recap: 10/22

Jaume Plensa's Water's Soul, 2020 Unveiled In NJ

Water’s Soul, a new site-specific sculpture by internationally renowned artist Jaume Plensa, was officially unveiled on October 21 in Newport on the Hudson River waterfront in Jersey City, New Jersey.



This monumental installation depicts the serene face of a young subject holding a finger to her lips in a state of silent contemplation. The sculptural portrait, though monumental in scale, humbly gestures for quietude, a beckoning towards empathetic self-reflection. Plensa’s installation serves as a tribute to the Hudson River, aligning with the artist’s ongoing interest in bodies of water as proxies for humankind.

Richard Driehaus’ Lake Geneva estate for sale at almost $40 million

The financial star and historic preservationist, who died earlier this year, presided over many press-worthy parties and fireworks shows at the lavish estate, one of the biggest properties on the lake.

2021 3Arts Awards Will be Largest to Date

3Arts, the Chicago-based nonprofit grantmaking organization, will award Chicago artists with nearly $1 million in unrestricted cash grants during the 14th annual 3Arts Awards, taking place virtually on Monday, November 1, 2021, live on YouTube. The virtual event is free to the public and features three world premiere performances by past 3Arts awardees. Registration is required

Since 2007, 3Arts has supported more than 1,200 artists—representing 70% women artists, 67% artists of color, and 14% Deaf and disabled artists—and distributed $4.5 million in grants and services. On November 1, 3Arts will be awarding 134 artists including:

· Ten 3Arts Awards recipients who will receive $30,000 in cash grants.

· 121 artists selected by past 3Arts awardees will receive $4,000 each in unrestricted grants, through a major one-time expansion to Make a Wave—3Arts’ artist-to-artist grant program—with support from Make a Wave Presenting Partner The Joyce Foundation, sending a bigger “wave” than ever through Chicago’s cultural core.

· Recipients of the second annual 3Arts Next Level/Spare Room Award—a $50,000 unrestricted cash award given to three women visual artists who are past awardees.

These announcements—together with $230,000 in emergency relief grants given to 3Arts artists in 2021—make this the largest award year in 3Arts history.