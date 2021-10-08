EXPO CHICAGO Announces Large Scale Michigan Ave. Installation by Nick Cave and Bob Faust

Nick Cave and Bob Faust's expansive building-wrapped mural at 679 N. Michigan Ave, image by James Prinz

The Magnificent Mile® has recently installed a monumental, multi-story public art installation, entitled Rapt on The Mile, created by renowned artists Nick Cave and Bob Faust. The vibrant mural, which now wraps the 679 N. Michigan Avenue building, is presented by The Magnificent Mile® Association with EXPO CHICAGO and key support and funding from World Business Chicago, Choose Chicago, the City of Chicago, Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Northern Trust, The Peninsula Chicago, and Water Tower Realty.



Rapt on The Mile is designed to act as a multi-story beacon inviting Chicagoans and visitors from around the world to enjoy all that iconic Michigan Avenue has to offer. It will be on display through January 31, 2022. Installed by Creative Graphics Management, the vinyl piece spans more than three stories and wraps 6,000+ square-feet. The expansive building-wrapped mural utilizes iconic images and layered colors to create a three-dimensional garden, evocative of a fertile migratory hub, much like the way Cave sees the city.



Rapt on The Mile also contributes to the long legacy of public artwork produced by Nick Cave, and its debut precedes the first career-spanning retrospective of the internationally renowned artist entitled – Forothermore (May 14 – October 2, 2022) at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago.



In addition to the Michigan Avenue installation, Faust’s exhibit, with all, and still…, is currently on display at The Peninsula Chicago with a direct tie to Rapt, not just by adjacency, but also subject and style. View full press release here.

Take a Piece of Rapt on The Mile Home with a Limited-Edition Print

Rapt on The Mile draws inspiration from Head Dressed, a limited-edition print and poster created by Nick Cave and Bob Faust for EXPO CHICAGO's 2019 edition.



In collaboration with the Rapt reveal and celebration, the limited-edition print is on sale now.



Proceeds from the sale of the original limited-edition print go to the Facility Foundation – which provides scholarships and opportunities for emerging artists; The Magnificent Mile® Association – a private, non-profit membership organization with a mission of preserving, promoting and enhancing the City of Chicago’s North Michigan Avenue business district; and EXPO CHICAGO’s Curatorial Initiatives — which seeks to promote the development of curators and foster the international dialogue between artists and institutions in Chicago and the greater Midwest.