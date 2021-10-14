Intersect Chicago (Formerly SOFA) Postpones Upcoming November Fair

Via PR

The organizers of Intersect Chicago (formerly known as SOFA) shared a brief announcement Wednesday that they have decided to postpone the November 2021 fair. The fair was scheduled to open in less than a month, opening November 4 in its traditional home in Festival Hall on Navy Pier.

As the pandemic continues, the health and safety concerns expressed by our community of dealers, collectors, and cultural partners have led us to the difficult decision to postpone the November 2021 edition of Intersect Chicago / SOFA.



We appreciate the support and interest we received in planning the event and will keep you updated on the new dates of Intersect Chicago / SOFA.



Our commitment to culture and community in the region remains strong, and we will continue to bolster our Chicago-area partners.

When CGN knows more we will update our website and share details.