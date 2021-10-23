New Exhibitions Start October 22 & 23

Alex Katz: The White Coat

Opening: Friday, Oct 22, 2021 5 – 7 pm

Gray Warehouse

Created between 2020 and 2021, Katz’s White Coat paintings are based on the likeness of Vivien Bittencourt, a photographer and filmmaker, and the artist’s daughter-in-law. Across these eleven portraits, Katz paints Vivien in a variety of dynamic compositions unified by a brilliant light blue ground color. With a discerning eye for color, form, and economy of line, Katz upholds the immediacy of portraiture while balancing the specific and abstract, intimate and remote, geometric and gestural.

There is Still Magic Here: A Solo Exhibition of Oil Paintings by Jennifer Cronin

Opening: Friday, Oct 22, 2021 6 – 10 pm

Elephant Room Gallery

“There is Still Magic Here” is a new series of paintings illustrating everyday, overlooked landscapes as an agent for exploring the wonder in our daily lives. Over the past year, Cronin began the habit of taking daily walks. It was during these walks that she would stop to photograph seemingly mundane urban surroundings which in that moment, beckoned to her. The resulting paintings are a rich representation of the magic the artist felt when viewing these landscapes.

The Balm: Art for Black Women’s Wellness

Opening: Friday, Oct 22, 2021 6 – 8 pm

South Side Community Art Center

The Balm: Art for Black Women’s Wellness emerged as a collective artists’ action. Eight women who engage the time-honored tradition of using their artistic practice to give vision and form to our healing have contributed work across a variety of media and points of view. Themes emerged organically, with works that stand in both testimony and conversation.

Ryan Licht Sang Bipolar Foundation

Oct 22 – 24, 2021

Zolla / Lieberman Gallery

The juried artwork in INSIGHTS IV, as well as those from the previous exhibitions, has been generously donated to the Foundation’s Permanent Exhibition Collection by the artists. Now comprised of more than 70 pieces, including paintings, photographs, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics and textiles, the Permanent Collection will be the basis of traveling exhibitions to give voice to artists with Bipolar Disorder and to reduce the stigma associated with it.

Nontraditional Materials Exhibition

Opening: Saturday, Oct 23, 2021 6 – 9 pm

Dragonfly Gallery

Nontraditional Materials Exhibition showcases artwork that is beyond classical painting and sculpture. Dragonfly Gallery will highlight artists experimenting with unexpected materials and unconventional methods of creating. Transforming the materials to create extraordinary artwork.

Jessica Stockholder: Specific Shapes

Opening: Saturday, Oct 23, 2021 5 – 8 pm

Kavi Gupta Gallery

Stockholder's work is created in response to, and incorporates, the contemporary flood of consumer products made with industrial materials and processes; it inhabits and confronts a world where those who make and consume such objects are also hyper-aware of the threat they pose to human existence. Stockholder leverages the ways our use of technology has altered our relationship with the surfaces of our devices, which disguise their internal mechanisms. Incorporating these concepts and objects into her compositions, she allows for myriad meanings and references to accumulate, resulting in works that remind us how important form is to all areas of life and that it has political resonance.