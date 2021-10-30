New Exhibitions Start October 28 - 30

Allison Zisook

Opening: Thursday, October 28, 5 – 8 pm

Jean Albano Gallery

Alan Lerner

Opening: Friday, October 29, 7 – 10 pm

Firecat Projects

Jessica Gondek

Opening: Friday, October 29, 5 – 8 pm

ARC Gallery

My work endeavors to blur the distinction between hand and machine. The title of the exhibition, Ironmades, is a nod to the early 20th Century Dada movement engaged with machinery and readymades. As an artist, I continue building on this tradition to bring it into the digital era of the 21st Century as our relationship with technology continues.

Nancy Rubins

Begins October 29

Rhona Hoffman Gallery

Rhona Hoffman Gallery is pleased to present a new body of sculptures from Nancy Rubins’ Fluid Spaceseries, alongside new works on paper. Throughout her decades-long career, Rubins has been interested in forms and materials, often known best for her gravity-defying large-scale sculptures. In her most recent sculptural series, Rubins continues her practice of assembling found objects through the use of wiring. She has further developed this sculptural series by abstracting her found materials, and, working on a much more intimate scale, created calligraphic sculptural forms.



Both And (Alex Chitty, Julia Fish, Miyoko Ito, Avery Z. Nelson, and Brittney Leeanne Williams)

Opening: Saturday, October 30, 12 – 4 pm

Tiger Strikes Asteroid

Tiger Strikes Asteroid Chicago is thrilled to present Both And, featuring nuanced abstract paintings by Chicago-based artist Miyoko Ito (1918–1983), alongside contemporary sculptures and paintings by Alex Chitty, Julia Fish, Avery Z. Nelson, and Brittney Leeanne Williams. Each artwork is powerful in its ambiguity, containing contradictions in terms of spatial illusion and reference(s) which obliterate any supposed binary between “abstraction” and “representation.” By situating Ito’s work in relation to that of the artists working today, the exhibition opens up a dialogue around abstraction that calls attention to distinctive engagements with color, space, timelessness, and form.

Blake Jones & Friends: Doublespeak

Opening: Saturday, October 30, 12 – 5 pm

Vertical Project Space