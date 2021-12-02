CGN Art World Recap: 11/30

Virgil Abloh, prolific Illinois-born fashion designer and Louis Vuitton men’s artistic director, dies at 41

Virgil Abloh, a famed Illinois-born fashion designer who founded the Off-White label and became men’s artistic director of Louis Vuitton, has died from cancer at the age of 41.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton announced the designer’s death Sunday and said he had been battling cancer privately for several years.

According to The New York Times, Abloh died in Chicago.

Via Chicago Tribune

Another Immersive Exhibition is Coming to Chicago

On the heels of Immersive Van Gogh, Lighthouse Immersive and Maestro Immersive Art have set their sights on the art and life of Frida Kahlo (1907-1954). FRIDA: IMMERSIVE DREAM features some of the artist’s best-known works “brought to life” by the Italy’s Massimiliano Siccardi,accompanied by composer Luca Longobardi’s resonant score. Vittorio Guidotti is the Art Director. FRIDA: IMMERSIVE DREAM arrives to Lighthouse ArtSpace at Germania Club (108 W. Germania Pl) Feb. 24 through May 28, 2022. Tickets are on sale today starting at around $40

Omicron Fails to Halt Art Basel Miami as People Crave Normalcy

Art Basel Miami Beach kicks off this week, bringing a massive fair and tens of thousands of visitors from around the world to southern Florida just as scientists are weighing the public-health implications of the new omicron Covid-19 variant.

“It’s important that this happens, and I believe that Art Basel is hosting this responsibly and in a way that creates the safest environment possible,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, a Democrat, said in an interview Monday.

Via Bloomberg