Pop! Randolph Street Market is Back This December

Sally Schwartz had to put her beloved Randolph Street Market on hold in the West Loop during 2020, and in 2021 the market's site at Plumber's Hall has been under construction.

But in December Randolph Street Market is BACK as a Holiday Pop-Up event for three weekends of shopping galore! The event runs 10am-5pm CST daily.

The Pop Up is located at 830 N. Michigan Ave. and the entrance is down the block at the back of the space on E. Pearson St.

As Schwartz shared, "There’s a Christmas miracle happening on the Mag Mile, and it features incredible vintage and antique dealers – all your faves and some great newbies too."

For more info, visit https://www.randolphstreetmarket.com/tickets/