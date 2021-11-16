What We're Reading: November 11th

Gupta's home gallery also displays works by Theaster Gates, Sam Gilliam, and Jessica Stockholder, among others. © 2021 Sam Gilliam / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York.Photography by Gianni Franchellucci

Step Inside This Art-Insider's Chicago Family Home

West-loop local art dealer Kavi Gupta transforms the loft above his gallery into a family haven that’s ready for guests and art.

Read more via Architectural Digest

At the celebratory banquet Berliner secession: Writer Meier-Graefe, Ms. Hugo Simon, Painter Eugen Spiro, art collector Fritz Schoen, Ms. Meier-Graefe, Ms. Spiro. (ca. 1929) (Photo by bpk/Salomon/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

What Was the Art Market Like During the Real Roaring ’20s? History Offers Some Lessons as We Enter Another Decade of Decadence

Gertrude Stein held vibrant salons in Paris. Diego Rivera traveled from Mexico City to Moscow to paint murals. Jacob Lawrence and Romare Bearden, whose families had moved north as part of the Great Migration, fueled the vibrancy of the Harlem Renaissance in New York.

Read more via ArtNet

Photo courtesy of Geneva Lakefront Realty

Richard Driehaus' estate in Lake Geneva under contract to a buyer

The late financial guru's Glanworth Gardens estate was on the market just three weeks, while its $21 million next-door neighbor has sat unsold since February.

Read more via Crain's