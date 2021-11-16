What We're Reading: November 11th
Step Inside This Art-Insider's Chicago Family Home
West-loop local art dealer Kavi Gupta transforms the loft above his gallery into a family haven that’s ready for guests and art.
Read more via Architectural Digest
What Was the Art Market Like During the Real Roaring ’20s? History Offers Some Lessons as We Enter Another Decade of Decadence
Gertrude Stein held vibrant salons in Paris. Diego Rivera traveled from Mexico City to Moscow to paint murals. Jacob Lawrence and Romare Bearden, whose families had moved north as part of the Great Migration, fueled the vibrancy of the Harlem Renaissance in New York.
Read more via ArtNet
Richard Driehaus' estate in Lake Geneva under contract to a buyer
The late financial guru's Glanworth Gardens estate was on the market just three weeks, while its $21 million next-door neighbor has sat unsold since February.
Read more via Crain's