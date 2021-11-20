What We're Reading: November 18th
Ravi Shankar Retrospective on Display at South Asia Institute
The Beatles, jazz great John Coltrane, composer Philip Glass – all of these music giants and many more felt the influence of Ravi Shankar. “Chicago Tonight” toured a pandemic-delayed exhibition about the sitar virtuoso.
Macklowe collection auction brings $646m, the highest sale total in Sotheby’s history
Divorce, one of the three “Ds” that result in major art collections going to auction, brought a deluge of another “D”—dollars—to Sotheby’s at the first of two court-ordered auctions of Linda and Harry Macklowe’s art collection on Monday night in New York. All 35 lots found buyers, making for a white glove sale that brought in a total hammer price of $588.7m, near the high end of the pre-sale estimate of $439.4m-$618.9m (estimates do not include the buyer’s premium). With fees, the evening’s total take was $676.1m, making it the most valuable sale in Sotheby’s 277-year history.
Frida Kahlo self-portrait fetches a record $34.9 million
A self-portrait by Frida Kahlo has become the most expensive work by a Latin American artist ever to sell at auction, fetching $34.9 million in New York on Tuesday.
