What We're Reading: November 18th

Photo by Alan Kozlowski / Credit South Asia Institute and the Ravi Shankar Foundation

Ravi Shankar Retrospective on Display at South Asia Institute

The Beatles, jazz great John Coltrane, composer Philip Glass – all of these music giants and many more felt the influence of Ravi Shankar. “Chicago Tonight” toured a pandemic-delayed exhibition about the sitar virtuoso.

Auctioneer Oliver Barker conducts Sotheby’s first sale of the Macklowe collection in New York on 15 November 2021. Photo courtesy Sotheby’s

Macklowe collection auction brings $646m, the highest sale total in Sotheby’s history

Divorce, one of the three “Ds” that result in major art collections going to auction, brought a deluge of another “D”—dollars—to Sotheby’s at the first of two court-ordered auctions of Linda and Harry Macklowe’s art collection on Monday night in New York. All 35 lots found buyers, making for a white glove sale that brought in a total hammer price of $588.7m, near the high end of the pre-sale estimate of $439.4m-$618.9m (estimates do not include the buyer’s premium). With fees, the evening’s total take was $676.1m, making it the most valuable sale in Sotheby’s 277-year history.

Credit: Sotheby's

Frida Kahlo self-portrait fetches a record $34.9 million

A self-portrait by Frida Kahlo has become the most expensive work by a Latin American artist ever to sell at auction, fetching $34.9 million in New York on Tuesday.

