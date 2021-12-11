New Exhibitions Start December 10 - 11

The Life and Death of Charles Williams

Opening: Friday, December 10, 5 – 8 pm

Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art

The Life and Death of Charles Williams, an exhibition featuring a breadth of work ranging from sculptures to comics by the late artist Charles Williams, stretches across two galleries of Intuit and opens to the public on Friday, December 10.

Jeffrey Wolin: Faces of Homelessness

Opening: Friday, December 10, 5 – 7:30 pm

Catherine Edelman Gallery

For more than 30 years, Jeffrey Wolin has combined photographic portraiture with auto-biographical texts, exploring issues about memory, identity, and trauma. Beginning in 1985, Wolin turned the camera on himself, writing personal stories directly on photographs that related to his life. Soon after, he began photographing residents at a housing project in Indiana, Holocaust survivors, and American and Vietnamese war veterans, combining portraits and personal histories directly on the photographic surface. His newest series, Faces of Homelessness, examines the homeless crisis and its complicated realities.

In Southeastern France

Opening: Saturday, December 11, 5 – 9 pm

Lily Pad | West

Andy Newman creates dynamic landscape and figurative works inspired by European architecture and countryside.

Newman studied in London, earning his degree in Modern History at Trinity College, Oxford. He then went on to hold a successful career as a lawyer in Washington, D.C. before deciding to exchange his briefcase for a paintbrush at the age of 36. Since then, Neman has maintained his studio practice, and currently resides between Concord, MA and Cavillargues, France with his family.

Lydia Ourahmane and Alex Ayed: LAWS OF CONFUSION

Opening: Saturday, December 11, 3 – 6 pm

The Renaissance Society

LAWS OF CONFUSION is the second collaboration of Lydia Ourahmane and Alex Ayed, whose individual practices converge in a choreography of movements. Together, they contend with ideas of displacement and the friction between personal histories and wider narratives–­–geopolitical, mystical, speculative, technological. This new exhibition hinges on interceded or interrupted communications in various forms.

Atomic Number 13 | Curated by ArtBuilds

Opening: Saturday, December 11, 12 – 6 pm

Vertical Gallery

Vertical Gallery is very proud to present ‘Atomic Number 13,’ a year-end holiday group show featuring new work from a local, national, and international roster of artists, curated by Chicago-based art services and custom framing company ArtBuilds.