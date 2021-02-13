New Exhibitions Starting February 10-13
Fermilab Art Gallery
Begins February 10
Community Project for the Fermilab Virtual Family Open House Feb. 10-14, 2021.
Pintoras Mexicanas 10th Anniversary
Dragonfly Gallery
Begins February 13
Join us for our 10th Anniversary of Pintoras Mexicanas Group Exhibition.
FLXST Contemporary
Begins February 13
Against Impossibility brings together these five emerging contemporary artists who work across the mediums of sculpture, fibers and textiles, mixed-media, and painting and who, despite their precarious positions as MFA students in their final year of studies, continue to produce work influenced by the tumult happening around them.