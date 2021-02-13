There's a new limited-edition artwork by Karl Wirsum starting at $500

The New Art Dealers Alliance and Printed Matter are pleased to present a new limited-edition artwork produced by artist Karl Wirsum. The fundraising edition will debut as part of Printed Matter’s Virtual Art Book Fair, to take place February 24–28, 2021.

The 9-color screen print borrows an outlandish and provocative character from a recent series of drawings by the artist, depicting a grinning but friendly figure that is both animal and human, composed from bright block colors and abstract shapes.

Karl Wirsum, “The Gift Horse’s Mouth,” 2021, 9-color screen print, 24 x 20 inches, Edition of 100

Numbered and embossed with the artist’s signature. Tiered pricing starting at $500. Printed by POP!NK Editions

About​ Karl​ Wirsum

Karl Wirsum is one of the original Chicago Imagists known as the Hairy Who, a group of six artists who decided to join forces and exhibit together in the mid-1960’s. Wirsum is a Chicago native, creating paintings, drawings, and sculptures, that are broadly influenced by his interest in comics, his time spent living in the southwest, urban environment, and decorative forms. His work was featured prominently in a major survey of the Hairy Who at the Art Institute of Chicago, in 2019. His works are in numerous public collections such as the Whitney Museum, Museum of Modern Art, High Museum of Art, Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, Minneapolis Institute of Art, Art Institute of Chicago, Smithsonian American Art Museum, and RISD Art Museum. Karl Wirsum is represented by Derek Eller Gallery in New York.

About​ Printed​ Matter’s​ Virtual​ Art​ Book​ Fair

Printed Matter’s Virtual Art Book Fair (PMVABF) takes place from February 25–28, 2021, with an Opening on Wednesday, February 24.

Since 2005, Printed Matter’s Art Book Fairs have hosted international exhibitors featuring a wide variety of works—from zines and artists’ books to rare and out of print publications, and contemporary art editions. This new Fair expands upon the rich tradition of our longrunning and beloved NY and LA Art Book Fairs, including over 400 exhibitors from 43 countries, with online programs, performances, games, and more.

Printed Matter, Inc. is an independent 501©(3) non-profit organization founded in 1976 by artists and art workers with the mission to foster the distribution, understanding and appreciation of artists’ books and related artists’ publications.

About​ NADA

Founded in 2002, New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) is a not-for-profit 501c(6) collective of professionals working with contemporary art. Its mission is to create an open flow of information, support, and collaboration within the arts field and to develop a stronger sense of community among its constituency. Through support and encouragement, NADA facilitates strong and meaningful relationships between its members working with new contemporary and emerging art. In 2020, NADA hosted the New York Gallery Open, FAIR, the Chicago Gallery Open, and NADA Miami.