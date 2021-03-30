Talks This Weekend: March 19-20

Photos at Zoom Discussion Session: Walker Evans

Friday, March 19, 12 – 1 pm

Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)

Presented virtually on Zoom | Register here

Join the MoCP for a casual drop-in session where we will closely read and discuss one photograph together in the museum's collection. This week we will look at Walker Evans' Kitchen Wall in Bud Field's Home, Hale County, Alabama, 1936.

Open Dialogue: adrienne maree brown on How We Talk with Each Other

Friday, March 19, 1 – 2:15 pm

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)

The Dialogue Series is a museum-wide commitment to sustained inquiry about museum practice, access, and inclusion. Each annual series includes eminent speakers presenting innovative work happening across disciplines, panel discussions, and opportunities for open dialogue with audiences.

RSVP

Take Care, Be Well

Saturday, March 20, 11 am - 8:30 pm

Smart Museum of Art

Marking the end of the Smart Museum’s exhibition Take Care, and situated one year after Chicago’s stay-at-home order, this day-long series of live-streamed experiences and recorded content reveals the myriad ways we may turn toward each other for mutual support, sustenance, and compassion.

Learn more and save the date »

Artist Talk: Claire Elliott, Vanessa Shinmoto, and Alexandra Stevenson

Saturday, March 20, 3 – 4 pm

Eat Paint Studio

Eat Paint Studio is pleased to announce our first exhibition of 2021. “Inscapes” features work by three artists, Claire Elliott, Vanessa Shinmoto, and Alexandra Stevenson, whose paintings navigate landscapes from the inside out. Each of the artists represented in this group exhibition find connections to nature as a spiritual and regenerative force while improvising on the duality of their inner and outer experiences.

Please register here