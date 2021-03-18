CGN Art World Recap: 3/15/21

A brief summary of what's news and what's happening in our art community, from exhibition notes and auctions, to real estate ogling. We hope you'll enjoy!

– CGN Staff

Artist Faheem Majeed Joins UIC as Full Time Professor

We heard that artist Faheem Majeed will be joining UIC's School of Art & Art History faculty as a full-time tenured track assistant professor. Majeed shared via Facebook, "As an alum, adjunct professor, and former associate director of this program I can't say enough about how much respect and love I have for the faculty, staff and students of the University."

Sips with a Specialist at Hindman

Last week we came across Hindman's "Sips with a Specialist," a 5 minute YouTube lesson on a specific work of art. You can watch it here and keep an eye out for future episodes – a nice way to wind down your week and learn something! This most recent episode is with the Director and Senior Specialist of Hindman's European Furniture & Decorative Arts, Corbin Horn, as he discusses Larkin Goldsmith Mead's 'Bust of a Man with an Aquiline Nose, Possibly Menander.' Additional episodes are available on the auction house's YouTube channel.

Diasporal Rhythms Hosts Virtual Collecting Panel

Next Saturday, March 20, DR will host their next virtual Art Smart, “The Pandemic Effect: What Are Artists Creating? What Are Collectors Purchasing?”

RSVP for 3/20 at 1 CT here

Old Town Art Fair Announces It's Coming Back in June 2021

June 12 will be the opening of the 2021 Old Town Art Fair. 2020 is behind us - plan to visit in June (a bit distanced) together again! There will be 250 nationally acclaimed artists, an estimated 30,000 art lovers, a Garden Walk, Live Music, Food Court and Children’s Corner.