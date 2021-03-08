CGN Art World Recap: March 5

CAC will honor Nick Cave and Bob Faust this Summer

Chicago Artist Coalition's Work In Progress Benefit is Set for June 2021

CAC announced this week they have set a new date for WORK IN PROGRESS 2021: Wednesday, June 9. The event is central to sustaining CAC's mission, and this year (after 2020 was cancelled) it will honor the illustrious work of Nick Cave and Bob Faust and recognize the exceptional contributions by Jeff Shapack to CAC's development. More details to come.

MoCP is Turning 45

In the world of contemporary art museums, The Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP) at Columbia College Chicago is a rarity. Nestled in the shadow of Chicago’s most iconic buildings sits a pride of the city— the only museum in the Midwest dedicated to the art of photography. Now celebrating its 45th year of operation, the MoCP has distinguished itself as a tri-level museum with an outsized reputation for living at the cutting edge of art and innovation.

While the pandemic has created uncertainty for many industries, including museums, it has also opened windows of opportunities. For the past 45 years, the MoCP has been confined to its physical space on Columbia’s campus at 600 South Michigan Ave. Now, its exhibits and events can now be experienced virtually by visitors from around the globe.

Aron Gent of DOCUMENT

NADA Announces New Board Members – 1 From Chicago

NADA is pleased to announce new board members Danny Baez of Regular Normal, Joeonna Bellorado-Samuels of We Buy Gold and Jack Shainman Gallery, and Aron Gent of Document, and welcome 24 new Gallery Members, hailing from 12 cities in 7 countries, to its international community of art galleries, non-profits, and artist run spaces.

Ceramicist Natalie Steinmetz at work in her studio

Art Encounter Announces New Night Visions Series

Night Visions returns this spring with after-hours visits to exceptional artists’ studios, all in real-time via Zoom! Grab a glass of wine, get comfortable, and join Sarah Packer and Leslie Luning online as they host local artists in lively group conversations about their work and artistic journeys. Additionally, each artist will do live demonstrations of their chosen medium.

This season includes virtual visits to the studios of seven Evanston artists: Karen Ross, Socorro Muciño, Candice Johnson, Bryana Bibbs, ﻿Pat Gordon, and Natalie Steinmetz.

Prices start at $25.