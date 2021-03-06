CGN Reading List: March 4

Following is a summary of current art news from our local art community, as shared by fellow arts writers and publications. Please click to reach the original source. We will continue to share relevant links each week as the news fills up our reading list. – Ginny Van Alyea, CGN Publisher

Chicago Artist Roland Ginzel has died (a couple months shy of his 100th birthday).

Ginzel graduated from The Art Institute of Chicago and married fellow artist Ellen Lanyon in 1948.

Via Newcity

She Should Be Here

Statues of historic men can be found throughout Chicago’s parks and plazas. But one Curious Citizen thinks there aren’t enough tributes to women. WBEZ asked listeners to nominate influential women they think should be memorialized in marble.

Via WBEZ

In Bronzeville, A Push To Preserve Historic Lu Palmer Mansion — And Chicago’s Black Media Legacy

A Bronzeville-based archive of Black media is preparing to buy a long-vacant home on King Drive once owned by community organizers Lutrelle “Lu” Palmer and Jorja English Palmer.

The Obsidian Collection, founded in 2017, digitally archives photographs, video and documents to make Black history publicly accessible.

Via BlockClub Chicago

‘The Long Dream’ and a labor nightmare

Kerry Cardoza writes about The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago’s latest exhibit and what's been taking place behind the scenes between artists, former museum employees and current leadership since summer 2020.

Via Chicago Reader

Top thumbnail image: Angela Ford, executive director of The Obsidian Collection, poses for a picture Tuesday morning in front of the Lu and Jorja Palmer Mansion, 3654 S. King Drive. Right: An archival photo of an Operation PUSH event in 1972. Reposted from Block Club Chicago's March 3, 2021 post.