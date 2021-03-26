Talks This Week: March 23 - 30

Lecture in Photography: Candice Breitz

Wednesday, March 24, noon – 1 pm

Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)

Candice Breitz’s recent work reflects on a media- saturated global culture and probes widespread indifference to the plight of those facing real world adversity. Breitz will discuss her work including Labour (2017, ongoing), currently on view in Reproductive, which explores links between capitalism, labor, male dictatorships and the regulation of women’s bodies.

Conversations from the Frontlines: Transitioning to a Regenerative Economy

Thursday, March 25, 5 – 7 pm

Weinberg/Newton Gallery

Climate solutions must address the legacy of pollution and promote racial and economic justice. In Michigan City, Just Transition NWI and the LaPorte County Chapter of the NAACP are fighting dirty, uneconomic coal plants and advancing a vision of a more sustainable economy that promotes the health of the community. This roundtable discussion will feature two leaders in the ongoing efforts including their advocacy, supported by Earthjustice, for the closure and cleanup of five coal ash ponds at the Michigan City Generating Station.

Music Talk: Justin Vivian Bond with Jim Hodges

Saturday, March 27, 4 – 5:30 pm

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)

Join in as acclaimed singer-songwriter, author, painter, performance artist, and actor Justin Vivian Bond chats, riffs, and improvises with installation artist Jim Hodges in Hodges’s studio in Queens, with Bond’s band in the background.

Miranda July in Conversation with Jennifer Reeder

Tuesday, March 30, 6:30 – 7:30 pm

School of the Art Institute of Chicago’s Visiting Artists Program

Miranda July is a filmmaker, artist, and writer whose work explores human connection, inclusivity, desire, fear, and fantasy. Across media, July's daring, urgent, and idiosyncratic voice finds unexpectedly accessible forms that reflect the poignancy and strangeness of the human plight.

July will discuss her practice with filmmaker Jennifer Reeder (MFA 1996). Reeder constructs personal fiction films about relationships, trauma, and coping. Her innovative, award-winning narratives borrow from a range of forms including after-school specials, amateur music videos, and magical realism.