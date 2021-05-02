What We're Reading: 3/29

Richard Driehaus, Stock-Market Daredevil, Preserved Traditional Architecture

The Wall Street Journal featured an obituary of Chicago's famed philanthropist this past weekend.

Louvre Puts Entire Collection Online

The Louvre has just put its entire collection—all 482,000 pieces—online. “Today, the Louvre is dusting off its treasures, even the least-known,” its president, Jean-Luc Martinez, said in a statement. Only about 30,000 entries were previously accessible to the public.

Two non-profits team up to offer $100,000 grants to artists in the San Francisco Bay Area

The Oakland, California-based Kenneth Rainin Foundation has partnered with United States Artists to launch the Rainin Fellowship, which will annually award grants of $100,000 each to four artists in the San Francisco Bay Area. Each artist will be selected on the basis of making an impact on the community.

