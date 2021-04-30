CGN Art World Recap: 4/27/21

With Numbers on Par with 2020 Edition, Armory Show Names Galleries for In-Person 2021 Fair

As large-scale, in-person events begin to resume in the United States, the Armory Show in New York, one of the country’s biggest art fairs, said it plans to gather together 195 exhibitors at its new home, the Javits Center. The fair is due to take place from September 9–12, 2021.

Participants from Chicago include: Kavi Gupta, Rhona Hoffman, Mariane Ibrahim, Monique Meloche, Carrie Secrist, DOCUMENT and PATRON

Via Artnews

The River North Design District Gallery Walk is Planned for September 2021

The River North Design District (RNDD) is proud to announce the 6th Annual River North Design District Fall Gallery Walk on Friday, September 10th, 2021. This year showrooms will feature a variety of fine artists and designer vignettes along with special events throughout River North.

Each participating showroom and art gallery will be exhibiting artwork created by artists working today. This year Chicago’s top designers will be selecting their favorite art and creating inspirational vignettes in each of the participating showrooms.

The 2021 lineup begins with a VIP kickoff party at Calia Stone Boutique at 5:30pm featuring design vignette and work curated by Yamini Designs and Interiors by Francesca. Headline artist is Linc Thelen also featuring art from philanthropic partner Aspire Art360. The walk concludes with an after party hosted by 210 Design House and PROjECT. interiors with artist Pat Sansone and philanthropic partner Digs with Dignity from 8-10pm. Participating showrooms include TOTO, 210 Design House, ARMAZEM.design, Artists Frame Service, Bulthaup, Daltile, Kohler Signature Store, Studio 41, eggersmann, Orizzonti, Ligne Roset, Oscar Isberian, Calia Stone Boutique, Roca and Chicago Luxury Beds. Information on special events in showrooms to follow.

Chicago Artists Coalition Announces Another Coney Family Fund Award

Since 2017, CAC and the Coney Family have annually awarded one unrestricted grant of $5,000 to an outstanding visual artist in the city of Chicago who identifies as Black or African-American. Now in its fifth year, the prestigious and highly competitive Coney Family Fund will award two unrestricted grant of $5,000 each providing more direct support to Chicago artists.

CAC will celebrate the two awardees for the Coney Family Fund during CAC's virtual benefit, WORK IN PROGRESS on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Application for the Coney Family Fund Award program opens on April 26, 2021 and more information about the program can be found here.

ArtPrize Registation Open

Artist registration opened on Monday, April 19, 2021 for the eleventh iteration of ArtPrize, to take place in Grand Rapids, Michigan from September 16-October 3, 2021. Anyone over 18, working in any medium, from any place on earth is invited to enter their artwork into one of the world’s largest art competitions and to seek cash prizes totaling $250,000.

237 E DELAWARE Pl Unit 6B - Art Filled for Sale @ $835K

Warning - this price is probably too good to be true in the era of bidding wars, but check out the interior photos to see works spotted by Dzine, as well as many objects that look like they may have come from SOFA

Via Redfin/Sotheby's RE