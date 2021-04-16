EXPO CHICAGO Announces Return to Spring Time Slot After a Decade As a Fall Mainstay

By CGN Staff via PR

After wrapping up its first entirely online-only edition this week – EXPO CHGO Online – EXPO CHICAGO today announced the dates for its next in-person edition at Navy Pier for April 7 – 10, 2022. April will host the fair for the foreseeable future as well, returning to a time of year that hosted international art exhibitions like Art Chicago for decades.

Last May Tony Karman announced the fair, planned for September 2020, would move to April 2021. Then plans were adjusted once again to move the fair online. Moving forward, the exposition will be presented annually in April. Dates beyond 2022 include April 13 – 16, 2023 and April 11 – 14, 2024 for the 10th and 11th editions at Navy Pier.

EXPO CHICAGO will continue to develop and present year-round programming initiatives leading up to its ninth edition, to be announced.

“We feel strongly that focusing on presenting the next edition of EXPO CHICAGO in April of 2022 respects both the current global recovery process and provides sufficient time for galleries, curators, and collectors to fully ramp back up for in-person presentations in their galleries and at fairs," said Tony Karman, President | Director. "I'd like to express my deepest appreciation for the sound advice and continued support we've received from our Selection Committee, key institutional stakeholders, leading galleries, Navy Pier and Chicago’s civic leaders. I am confident that our new dates will enable us to welcome friends and exhibitors from around the world back to Chicago."

EXPO CHICAGO’s commitment to rigorous programming, critically acclaimed curatorial initiatives, institutional partnerships, and VIP events remain core to the exposition. Furthermore, the exposition will continue its partnership with the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, co-presenting the Vernissage opening night benefit, with proceeds supporting the institution. The previously announced program curators for IN/SITU Marcella Beccaria – Contemporary art historian and Chief Curator and Curator of Collections at Castello di Rivoli Museo d’Arte Contemporanea (Turin) – and Humberto Moro – Deputy Director and Senior Curator at Museo Tamayo (Mexico City) – for the EXPOSURE section will be joining as planned for the ninth edition.

“A treasured annual tradition at Navy Pier for nearly a decade, EXPO CHICAGO is one of our most highly anticipated events each year, and we are thrilled to officially welcome it back to Chicago’s lakefront in 2022 and beyond,” said Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner. “The exposition’s return next spring will surely signal a renewed sense of hope and optimism as we make strides toward a full recovery from the pandemic and once again host guests from around the globe for this important and unique art experience.”

We have missed attending EXPO this past year but are grateful for their efforts to continue offering programming all year and to bring collectors, artists and dealers together virtually. We can now look forward to spring 2022. – GV

