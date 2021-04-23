New Exhibitions Start April 23 - 26

Open Studio Night

Opening: Friday, April 23, 6 – 10 pm

Dragonfly Gallery

This Open Studio Night at Dragonfly Gallery will take place during the 1st Annual Exhibition: Photographic Processes & More. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

Ebony G. Patterson, Brittney Leeanne Williams, Layo Bright

Opening: Saturday, April 24, 11 am – 6 pm

Monique Meloche Gallery

moniquemeloche is pleased to present an exhibition of new large-scale tapestries and hand-cut paper works by Ebony G. Patterson. This is her fifth solo show with the gallery. Emerging from the framework of her immersive post-colonial garden-like installations, Patterson’s recent practice further considers the rich, expansive possibilities of the garden – a space for life and death, a complex entanglement of race, gender, class, and violence.

The gallery is excited to introduce Layo Bright (b. 1991, Lagos, Nigeria) who will present a series of new ceramic and pottery plaster sculptures in the gallery’s viewing room.

Water The Plants!

Exhibition Begins April 24

Vertical Gallery

This special exhibition includes collaborative paintings between: Joseph Renda Jr. and: Collin Van Der Sluijs, Sergio Farfan, Steve Seeley, Jason Brammer, Karl Jahnke, Kate Lewis, Kayla Mahaffey, Wingchow, and Grant William Thye.

Manuel Mathieu Negroland: A Landscape of Desires

Exhibition Begins April 24

Kavi Gupta Gallery

Kavi Gupta presents Negroland: A Landscape of Desires, a solo exhibition of new paintings and ceramics by Haitian-born, Montreal-based artist Manuel Mathieu.

Mathieu’s practice is guided by intuition and the unknown as much as by intellect and memory. He sees the artist’s studio as crucible—a container in which forces and pressures are exerted to transform materials and ideas. The work is not the end of the process; rather, it creates the circumstances for connections, perspectives, and relationships to come into being.

The Metamorphosis of Gabriel Villa

Exhibition Begins April 26

Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC)

The Metamorphosis of Gabriel Villa introduces Villa’s new direction from painting into installation and clay sculpture created during his Jackman Goldwasser Residency at Hyde Park Art Center, along with previous paintings. Through an extensive studio and public art practice, Villa seeks to seamlessly translate the language of Mexican traditions and the personal, urban American experience into charged intimate narratives. Villa’s subjects are ever evolving but always concentrate on psychological and social inequity in the multifaceted contemporary world.