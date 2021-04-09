Talks This Weekend: April 9 - 11

Gallery Chat: SaraNoa Mark

Friday, April 9, 12 – 4 pm

Goldfinch

SaraNoa Mark on-site gallery chat on Friday, April 9th, 12-4pm. Book your appointment now to visit the exhibition; the artist is available to answer questions and give casual walk-throughs.

USUAL OBJECTS Panel Discussion

Friday, April 9, 5 – 6 pm

Carrie Secrist Gallery

In addition to our virtual booth for EXPO CHGO, the gallery will be hosting a special panel discussion featuring the participating artists in our current exhibition USUAL OBJECTS. The panel discussion will further examine contemporary still life in the current context of the coronavirus pandemic against the historic backdrop of the still life genre.

Seeing Double: Mughal Reflections in South Asian Art

Saturday, April 10, 9 – 11 am

South Asia Institute

This class will provide both historical and current perspectives on South Asia’s imperial past. ‘Reflecting’ on the Mughals is pivotal to the way India and Pakistan envision their nations – and grapple with their (post)colonial history.

In Conversation with the Artists

Saturday, April 10, 3 – 4 pm

Eat Paint Studio

Please join me for our second conversation with Claire Elliott, Vanessa Shinmoto, and Alexandra Stevenson this Saturday, April 10, from 3-4PM CST. We'll talk more about color, process, and maybe dive into philosophical meanderings about the value of art. The virtual talk will take place via Zoom.

Artist Talk: Jill Magid

Saturday, April 10, 6 – 7 pm

The Renaissance Society

Featuring the premiere of a new film and other new works, Jill Magid’s Tender: Balance at the Renaissance Society thinks about the circulation of pennies, against the backdrop of the pandemic, and measures of absence and loss. With dimensions that both intimate and observant of larger systems around us, this exhibition both parallels and builds on a monumental but nearly invisible public artwork that Magid began in New York in fall 2020.

Music for Self-care and Healing

Sunday, April 11, 2 – 3 pm

Northern Illinois University (NIU) Art Museum

Jen Conley, board certified music therapist and licensed professional counselor, will provide an overview of music therapy, share remarkable stories from her practice and provide suggestions on applying the healing powers of music in your own life.