What We're Reading: 4/22

Illinois sculpture park in the running to be named No. 1 in the country

One of the nation's foremost collections of outdoor art is just 30 miles south of Chicago on the campus of Governors State University, and it's now in the running to be named the top sculptural park in the country.

Via FOX 32

Chicago to spend $60 million to boost arts, artists

Chicago plans to spend at least $60 million to boost the arts and local artists citywide.

The Arts 77 recovery and reopening program will focus on employing creative workers through city services and programs; increase public sector investments in the arts through financing and cultural policy; and expand involvement in the creative and cultural sector across the city’s 77 community areas.

Via Chicago Sun Times

There’s more to urban infill than e-commerce—sometimes there’s public art

When Amazon announced plans to acquire a 70-acre site on Chicago’s Southwest Side for a future warehouse and distribution facility, the news underscored growing urban infill industrial demand. Creative developers and investors are navigating the complexity to bring urban infill projects to fruition for a diverse range of users.

Via RE Journals

Design-Y Penthouse For Sale at 2126 N Lincoln Park West for $4 mil.

Check out the view, and the kitchen...

Via @properties