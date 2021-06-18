What We're Reading: 4/29

Sundays On State This Summer

Chicago Loop Alliance is launching an ambitious open streets project called Sundays on State that would see parts of State Street in the Loop closed to vehicle traffic for up to 12 Sundays this summer. The organization is inviting members of the community to get involved and share their ideas.

In an effort to bring people safely back to the Loop, Chicago Loop Alliance will transform State Street from Madison to Lake into an open street on Sundays beginning July 11. For up to 12 Sundays, Chicago Loop Alliance will close this portion of the street to vehicle traffic to give pedestrians a chance to experience arts and culture, active recreation, retail, restaurants and bars against the backdrop of State Street’s iconic architecture. The closures will last from 7 a.m.-11 p.m., and the event itself will take place from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

The Chicago Architecture Biennial (CAB) announced the initial list of contributors

The CAB announced the initial list of 29 contributors bring global design perspectives from cities around the world such as Cape Town, Caracas, Chicago, Copenhagen, Dublin, Paris, Basel, Tokyo, and more.



For the 2021 edition, Brown has paired teams of global designers and Chicago community groups together to explore imaginative uses of vacant spaces in the city. Each pairing will respond to critical issues such as health, sustainability, equity, and racial justice.

Spudnik Press Cooperative is hosting The Hashbrown Rehash: Virtual Event and Cookbook Launch May 7

For the first time in “Hashbrown history,” Spudnik Press is moving their popular party into home kitchens with an exciting virtual event and a commemorative cookbook!

Please join Spudnik as they continue to celebrate our tradition of enjoying food while raising funds for arts education and accessible printmaking.

New David Hockney Billboards to Brighten 4 Cities in May

Two suns will appear in four cities during the month of May — the real sun in the sky, of course, but also the chrysanthemum-like depiction of it in a video by the British artist David Hockney. The 2½-minute animation will be broadcast on digital billboards in Times Square in New York and prominent locations in London, Tokyo and Seoul.