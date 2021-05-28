Art World Recap: May 27

David Schalliol, "Stateway Gardens (Chicago, Illinois, USA)," 2007. Photo: David Schalliol From the 2021 individual grant to David Schalliol for "Social Landscapes"

Graham Foundation Announces 71 New Grants to Individuals for Architecture Projects

The Graham Foundation announced the award of 71 new grants to individuals worldwide that support projects on architecture. Grantee projects represent diverse lines of inquiry engaging original ideas that advance our understanding of the designed environment. Selected from nearly 700 proposals, the funded projects include research, exhibitions, publications, films, digital initiatives, and other inventive formats that promote rigorous scholarship, stimulate experimentation, and foster critical discourse in architecture.

“This year, as the pandemic forced communities, cities, and countries to close down, the inequities of design and the built environment only intensified,” said Graham Foundation director Sarah Herda. “Through this dynamic grantee cohort, the Graham continues its 65-year commitment to supporting individuals to realize ideas that have the power to change the field of architecture.”

Filter Festival to Take Place In-Person and Online September

Filter Photo announced the line-up of portfolio reviewers and workshops for the 2021 Filter Photo Festival!

The 13th Annual Filter Photo Festival will take place September 22nd - 26th and will be a mix of in-person and online programming, with the majority of in-person programming happening at the 21c Museum Hotel Chicago.

Registration for the general public begins on June 14th. Filter Photo Members can access early registration on June 7th, as well as many other benefits.

Evanston Made to showcase local artists in annual art exhibit

Evanston Made’s Annual Members Group Show is returning in-person this year, featuring over 175 contemporary art pieces, according to the organization’s website.

The in-person exhibit will take place from May 28 to June 30 at the Evanston Art Center. Visitors must wear masks, take their temperature and social distance throughout the exhibit, according to the Evanston Made website.

Via The Daily Northwestern