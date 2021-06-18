CGN Art World Recap: 5/3

Block Museum of Art Opens Outdoor Exhibition

In Fall 2020, as the Block Museum of Art's galleries remained closed to visitors due to the pandemic, staff opted to think imaginatively about engaging visitors through the permanent collection. While the past year has altered so much in our lives, it has also highlighted how art remains a vital window into our feelings and experiences. Behold, Be Held uses the facades of The Block, the neighboring Ethel M. Barber Theater, and the building of their community partner Youth & Opportunity United (Y.O.U.) as an outdoor gallery.



Reproductions of artworks from the Block Museum collection invite visitors to reflect on how art holds us through moments of crisis. These works capture gestures that we may have taken for granted prior to the pandemic, but we have missed dearly. The selection of works was guided by themes of self-care, self-authorship, and community. It also explores how subtle moments with others prepare and carry us on our journeys. On view through August 22, 2022

Exhibit Columbus to Highlight Indiana Town's Unique Place in the Architecture World

August 21 the third Exhibit Columbus exhibition will open, featuring 13 outdoor, site-responsive installations by a diversity of architects, artists, and designers, publicly displayed photography, and a fresh graphic identity and wayfinding system. The installations celebrate the relationships between the built environment and the people and other species that inhabit it, in dialogue with iconic buildings, streetscapes, and landscapes around Columbus, Indiana. The theme of this third Exhibit Columbus is New Middles: From Main Street to Megalopolis, What Is the Future of the Middle City? Curated by Iker Gil and Mimi Zeiger, New Middles explores the future of the center of the United States.

CPS Lives Hosting First Online Fundraiser and Art Auction

CPS Lives' first online fundraiser is May 5. They will be auctioning off some amazing items each day and will close it out with a Zoom panel discussion on May 12th at 6PM. New items are added daily and there is also a raffle. Preview artist works online and stay tuned for more updates.

CPS Lives is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization that pairs Chicago artists, designers, thinkers and makers with a Chicago Public School during the academic year to collaborate on a project, sharing the unique and individual story of each Chicago Public School. Each story will be celebrated and exhibited throughout the city in local Chicago Public Library branches and other exhibition spaces, as well as existing on the CPS Lives social media and website as an accessible digital archive of public school history for students, families, community members, educators, administrators, policymakers & the general public.