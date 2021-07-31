CGN Art World Recap: May 21

ADAA has announced the addition of 16 new members (including Chicago-based DOCUMENT and PATRON)

The Art Dealers Association of America (ADAA) today announced the addition of 16 new members from across the country, one of the largest new member classes in the Association’s history: Andrea Crane Fine Art (New York), DOCUMENT (Chicago), Andrew Edlin Gallery (New York), Jenkins Johnson Gallery (San Francisco, Brooklyn), Karma (New York), kurimanzutto (New York), Lisson Gallery (New York),Robert Mann Gallery (New York), Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art (Los Angeles), PATRON (Chicago), Nara Roesler (New York), Sprüth Magers (Los Angeles), Cristin Tierney Gallery (New York), TOTAH (New York), Various Small Fires (Los Angeles), and Shoshana Wayne Gallery (Los Angeles). They join over 170 members, from more than 30 cities across the U.S., in the nation’s leading nonprofit organization of fine art dealers, which is dedicated to supporting galleries’ cultural and economic contributions, and serves as a resource on the most important trends and issues in the field. Membership in the Association signifies an established standing within the gallery community and expresses a commitment to upholding the highest standards of connoisseurship and scholarship.

MCA’S Corporate Vision Art Award Honors EXPO CHICAGO and Tony Karman

On Monday, June 21, 2021, the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago honors EXPO CHICAGO with the Corporate Vision Art Award for its longstanding support of arts education in Chicago. Tony Karman, President and Director of EXPO CHICAGO, will accept the award on behalf of the Exposition which draws a vibrant national and international audience to Chicago each year, while engaging the region’s contemporary art community and collector base.

Steppenwolf Theater Opens Dedicated education floor for 2021/22 Season, growing reach of programs from 20K to 30K students annually

Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the nation’s premier ensemble theater company, is excited to announce initial programming details for The Loft, its first-ever dedicated education space that encompasses the entire fourth floor of Steppenwolf’s trailblazing new Arts and Education Center, designed by world-renowned architect Gordon Gill of Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture.

Kicking off with a virtual Loft program series this summer and opening to students and educators in the fall, The Loft will inspire the next generation of theater learners and makers, growing the reach of Steppenwolf’s education programming from 20,000 to 30,000 students annually.

The Loft includes three dedicated learning spaces for young adults and will feature an expanded range of in-person and digital programming for students and community, as well as showcasing artwork created by Chicagoland youth selected through the Loft Teen Arts Project—a visual art competition for young artists 14–22 years of age that commissions original works for the new education floor. The competition is juried by a panel of acclaimed artists including Nick Cave, Liz Flores, Silvia I. Gonzalez and Santiago X. Submissions are open now through July 1, 2021, with more information at www.steppenwolf.org/LTAP.

