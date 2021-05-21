Chicago Artists Coalition Announces Awardees for Spark Grant 2021

Chicago Artists Coalition (CAC) announces today a total of 30 SPARK Grant awardees who will each receive $2,000 in unrestricted funds during the 2021 grant cycle. In its third year, the SPARK Grant program continues to expand the number of awards, in the effort to support more Chicago artists.

The SPARK Grant began in 2019 as an annual, unrestricted award opportunity for Chicago-based visual artists who identify as ALAANA (Asian, Latinx, Arab, African diaspora, Native), an artist with a demonstrated need, an artist with a disability, or as a self-taught or informally trained artist who is striving to make their art practice a primary vocation.

In its first year, the SPARK Grant was awarded to 15 artists and in the subsequent year to 25 artists. Each year there is a continuous increase of SPARK applications indicative of the need within the artists community. With the generous support of the Joyce Foundation and an anonymous donor, the SPARK Grant this year expanded to 30 unrestricted awards of $2,000 each.

Celebrating its 47th anniversary this year, CAC has a strong recent history of supporting emerging Chicago-based visual artists through unrestricted grant funds, and has administered a total of $140,000 in unrestricted SPARK Grants to 70 artists in three years.

Congratulations SPARK Grant Recipients!

SPARK GRANTS 2021 - $2,000 per artist

A.Martinez

Ariella Granados

Cherrie Yu

Cristian Roldan

darien R Wendell

Deborah Awwad

Elnaz Javani

Hankyeol Song

Jada-Amina

Jade Wong

Janelle Miller

Jennifer Villanueva

Jiayi Chen

Jon Veal

Jory Drew

Joshua Jackson

Kris Casey

Mercedes Cardenas

Miao Wang

Qais Assali

Sasha Phyars-Burgess

Shirien Damra

Sky Cubacub

SUNGJAE LEE

Sydnie Jimenez

Tariyawn Knighten

Tattiana Howard

Youree Kim

Yuge Zhou

zakkiyyah najeebah dumas-o'neal