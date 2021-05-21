New Exhibitions Start May 21 - 22
Wangari Mathenge | The Expats Studies: Impression on Paper
Opening: Friday, May 21, 6 – 9 pm
May 21 – July 25
Epiphany Center for the Arts
Opening: Friday, May 21, 7 – 10 pm
May 21 – July 2
Bridgeport Art Center
Dennis Lee Mitchell: Recorded Traces
Opening: Friday, May 21, 4 – 7 pm
May 21 – July 17
Zolla / Lieberman Gallery
Opening: Friday, May 21, 4 – 7 pm
May 21 – July 17
Zolla / Lieberman Gallery
Nature Nurture Nature: Deana Bada Maloney, Jill Sutton, Donets V.S.
Opening: Saturday, May 22, 1 – 4 pm
May 22 – June 18
Gallery Studio Oh!
May 21 – September 25
Smart Museum of Art
Mary Sibande, Unhand Me Demon!
May 22 – July 31
Kavi Gupta Gallery