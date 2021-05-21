Previews

New Exhibitions Start May 21 - 22

Wangari Mathenge | The Expats Studies: Impression on Paper

Opening: Friday, May 21, 6 – 9 pm

May 21 – July 25

Epiphany Center for the Arts

 

 

9th Annual Art Competition

Opening: Friday, May 21, 7 – 10 pm

May 21 – July 2

Bridgeport Art Center

 

 

Dennis Lee Mitchell: Recorded Traces

Opening: Friday, May 21, 4 – 7 pm

May 21 – July 17

Zolla / Lieberman Gallery

 

 

Josh Garber: Amorous Terrain

Opening: Friday, May 21, 4 – 7 pm

May 21 – July 17

Zolla / Lieberman Gallery

 

 

Nature Nurture Nature: Deana Bada Maloney, Jill Sutton, Donets V.S.

Opening: Saturday, May 22, 1 – 4 pm

May 22 – June 18

Gallery Studio Oh!

 

 

Toward Common Cause

May 21 – September 25

Smart Museum of Art

 

 

Mary Sibande, Unhand Me Demon!

May 22 – July 31

Kavi Gupta Gallery

 

 

