CGN Art World Recap: 6/21

Ebony G. Patterson, ...a possum rises...a black bear falls...a pattoo takes watch...as children whisper through the leaves, 2019, at the Whitney Museum

The Whitney Acquires an Installation by Ebony G. Patterson

Monique Meloche Gallery announced that the Whitney Museum of American Art acquired Ebony G. Patterson’s. …a possum rises…a black bear falls...a pattoo takes watch…as children whisper through the leaves (2019). This work is now on view in the exhibition Making Knowing: Craft in Art, 1950–2019 at the Whitney until February 2022.

The Brooklyn Museum has acquired Patterson's ...three kings weep…, 2018, now on view in the exhibition The Slipstream: Reflection, Resilience, and Resistance in the Art of Our Time at the BMA until March 20, 2022

Read CGN's 2020 cover interview with Patterson here.

Hank Willis Thomas

Hank Willis Thomas and Arthur Jafa Part of South Side Traveling Sculpture Show

Kindred Arts and Wide Awakes Chicago are presenting artists Hank Willis Thomas and Arthur Jafa in a group showing of sculptures on Chicago's South Side as a part of Monumental Tour, a traveling outdoor art exhibit empowering social change through the arts. The works will be on display June 18 – August 30, 2021, at two locations in Chicago. Thomas’ All Power to All People will be located in Englewood Square, 5801 S. Halsted St., and Jafa’s Big Wheel will be located at Blanc Gallery, 4445 S Martin Luther King Dr. The installations were made possible with support from Wide Awakes Chicago alongside a coalition of organizations including Grow Greater Englewood and Blanc Gallery.

The exhibition can be viewed virtually or in person

Black Girl Takeover, Douglass Park, Chicago, 2018, Courtesy of A Long Walk Home's Girl/Friends. Photo by Paul Farber

An Art Program Returns to a Chicago Hotel

21c Museum Hotel Chicago, recently reopened, has a new installation of posters designed by Anaya Patrice Frazier, Danielle Nolen and Aliyah Young, 2019 fellows of non-profit art organization A Long Walk Home’s (ALWH) Girl/Friends Leadership Institute, and San Francisco-based artist and designer Cheyenne Concepcion. Visible through the street-facing windows of the hotel through July 31, the installation is part of Shaping the Past, a multifaceted event and program series presented by Goethe-Institut North America.

In partnership with Monument Lab, Shaping the Past addresses pressing issues around what, whom, and how to remember in public spaces. Contributing artists have designed posters that overview their projects which expand the vision of what public monuments can look like.

On Thurs., June 24 at 6 p.m., 21c Museum Hotel Chicago will present a conversation between Chicago-based director, curator and artist Vincent Uribe of artist-run exhibition space LVL3 and artist, arts facilitator, and poet Hope Wang. To register for the event click here