CGN Art World Recap: 6/29

The Art of Banksy Will Take Place at Epiphany Art Center

The Art of Banksy, the largest touring exhibition of authentic Banksy artworks in the world, announced the Chicago exhibition will be held at the 42,000 sf Epiphany Center for the Arts in the West Loop. The core of the exhibition will be presented in the campus’ Epiphany Hall – formerly known as The Church of the Epiphany – a landmark building constructed in 1885 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The exhibition is being touted as featuring $35 million worth of (privately held) Banksy art.



“Epiphany Center for the Arts’ historic atmosphere offers an ideal setting in which to present The Art of Banksy. Epiphany is poised to become one of the largest cultural destinations in Chicago, and we hope that many will experience this unique space for the first time when coming to see our one-of-a-kind exhibition,” said Corey Ross, President & CEO, Starvox Exhibits, which is presenting the exhibit alongside [ collectiv presents ].

Aron Packer Is Publishing a Book

We heard from Aron via email: "I have exciting news about a photography/folk art/public art project that I started documenting many years ago. I shelved it for years and then my good friend Bill Swislow took the baton and ran with it. Bill has written and produced a wonderful book, LAKEFRONT ANONYMOUS, which features many of my photos as well as Bill's. The book includes an article I wrote in the 90's reproduced from RAWVISION magazine, along with new thoughts on this project 30 years later.



Bill and I have started a Kickstarter campaign to help produce this book. Please check out the link to LAKEFRONT ANONYMOUS, which explains the project, and why you will surely want to help support this endeavor."

Intersect Chicago 2021 (Formerly SOFA Chicago) Coming to Navy Pier in November

Intersect Chicago 2021, the art and design fair formerly known as SOFA – Sculpture Objects Functional Art will take place in person November 4–7 to present an exploration of materiality and meaning in design, objects, furniture, and art with a focus on local, regional, and global creation. Intersect’s November 2021 edition will feature a diverse roster of galleries and cultural partners with dedicated programming, curated focus sections, and special events.

