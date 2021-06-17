CGN Art World Recap: 6/10

ArtPrize 2021 Visitors, Jurors To Award $250K In Prizes

ArtPrize, the international public art competition, announced that this fall, event visitors and a panel of jurors will award a combined total of $250,000. This includes a $150,000 prize pool to be awarded by visitors directly to the artists of their choosing throughout the 18-day event, $50,000 in juried awards presented by Haworth, and a $50,000 grand prize decided by the public and presented by Wolverine Worldwide, to be awarded to a single artist at the end of the event. Artists interested in participating in ArtPrize 2021 can register online at artprize.org through June 10.

Chicago Loop Alliance announces free self-guided Loop Mural Walk, featuring Chicago-based and international artists

Chicago Loop Alliance has launched a brand new, free program to give Chicagoans and visitors an outdoor activity that will lead them off the beaten path downtown: a Loop Mural Walk. The self-guided walk features 21 murals on three routes, for a 2.1-mile combined journey through alleys and other oft overlooked spaces in the Loop. The Loop Mural Walk is available through July 4 at LoopChicago.com/MuralWalk.

Featuring work by international household names as well as emerging artists, the Loop Mural Walk highlights a hidden side of the Chicago Loop many may have never seen before. Participants are invited to use their smartphones to follow turn-by-turn directions or forge their own paths to these masterful works of street art, many by artists of color whose perspectives and stories in these spaces are important to witness. While a few of the featured murals are prominent, well-known pieces, many others are more obscure, often left behind after Chicago Loop Alliance’s popular ACTIVATE alley events.

Art Design Chicago Now Announces Summer 2021 Programming

Art Design Chicago Now is a series of free public conversations, hands-on workshops, behind-the-scenes collections tours, and digital storytelling amplifying the voices of Chicago's diverse community of makers―past and present. Coming up this summer are IGTV Artist Studio Tours with Anya Davidson, and Chris Pappan. ADC Now also spotlights Andrea Carlson and Juarez Hawkins.

Hyde Park Art Center Announces 2nd Phase of New Grant Initiative, Artists Run Chicago Fund

Hyde Park Art Center announced the second phase of Artists Run Chicago Fund, a new regranting initiative providing more than half a million dollars ($560,000) to offer unrestricted COVID relief for Chicago’s artist community. Taking place in two phases, the first phase in March granted awards of $8,000 to each of the 50 independent artist-run spaces that participated in the Art Center’s popular 2020 exhibition, Artists Run Chicago 2.0 (ARC 2.0). Now, an additional 20 Chicago artist-run spaces that applied for the second phase are receiving grants of $8,000. The Artists Run Chicago Fund initiative is being funded by an anonymous donor and is being fully administered by Hyde Park Art Center.

The second phase of the grant supports experimental artist-led spaces and platforms with a particular focus on those that are run by artists who identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color), women, queer and/or with disabilities. Phase two will also expand the network of support that makes artist-driven projects thrive in Chicago.