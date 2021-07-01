Exhibitions On View Now Through Mid July

By CGN Staff

Three whole days off? With a long weekend coming up, how will you spend those bonus hours in the heart of summer?

If you're flustered and trying to figure out how to best spend your time, we recommend you take a look at the exhibitions currently on view in the CGN Calendar. With a return to openings, finally, there is a tendency to forget shows once they open, but many exhibitions are on view for several weeks, giving you many changes to visit in person and spend time engaging with art off-line.

Below is a small selection of exhibitions currently on view.

Enjoy the art, and the long weekend!

Dorothy Graden: Liminal Spaces

Exhibition Runs Thru July 11

Evanston Art Center

The Color of Normal

Exhibition Runs Thru July 11

Juliet Art House

International Association of Pastel Societies (IAPS) 2021 Juried Gallery Exhibition

Exhibition Runs Thru July 18

Zhou B Art Center

Bill Mauldin, Limited Edition Prints

Exhibition Runs Thru July 31

Jean Albano Gallery