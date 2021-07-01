Exhibitions On View Now Through Mid July
By CGN Staff
Three whole days off? With a long weekend coming up, how will you spend those bonus hours in the heart of summer?
If you're flustered and trying to figure out how to best spend your time, we recommend you take a look at the exhibitions currently on view in the CGN Calendar. With a return to openings, finally, there is a tendency to forget shows once they open, but many exhibitions are on view for several weeks, giving you many changes to visit in person and spend time engaging with art off-line.
Below is a small selection of exhibitions currently on view.
Enjoy the art, and the long weekend!
Dorothy Graden: Liminal Spaces
Exhibition Runs Thru July 11
Evanston Art Center
Exhibition Runs Thru July 11
Juliet Art House
International Association of Pastel Societies (IAPS) 2021 Juried Gallery Exhibition
Exhibition Runs Thru July 18
Zhou B Art Center
Bill Mauldin, Limited Edition Prints
Exhibition Runs Thru July 31
Jean Albano Gallery