New Exhibitions Start June 18 (Part I)

The Sindhu Project: Enigma of Roots

Exhibition Begins June 17

South Asia Institute

The Sindhu Project embodies responses of artists Mahwish Chishty and Gunjan Kumar to explorations of archaeological sites and artifacts in the expansive Sindhu (Indus) watershed, a geographical region stretching across northwest India and much of Pakistan. Through parallel journeys involving familial roots and enigmas of inhabited places across time, Chishty and Kumar bring contemporary art-making into dialogue with excavated forms that contribute to imagining this ancient riverine landscape.

Atmospheric: Landscape Paintings: Brian Sindler

Exhibition Begins June 18

Richard Norton Gallery

Sindler is best known for his Plein-Air, Tonalist landscape paintings. He is influenced by the American Tonalist movement of the late 19th and early 20th Centuries. He has won numerous awards in Plein-Air painting competitions. Sindler enjoys painting in the Midwest, California, Arizona, Colorado and Virginia. He exhibits regularly at the Salmagundi Club in New York and at the Plein Air Festival in Door County, Wisconsin.

International Association of Pastel Societies (IAPS) 2021 Juried Gallery Exhibition

Opening: Friday, June 18, 5 – 9 pm

Zhou B Art Center

IAPS is a non-profit organization representing pastel societies worldwide, united in the common goal of the promotion and support of the fine art of pastel. As the international organization representing these societies as their members, IAPS represents thousands of artists worldwide. The 2021 Juried Gallery Exhibition features the best pastel artists working today in this medium. This exhibition received over 1000 entries to the exhibition from countries including China, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Belgium, Finland, Ireland, France, Taiwan, Canada and the United States with 175 paintings selected.

Shape Shift: Works on Paper by Beth Herman Adler

Opening: Friday, June 18, 5 – 9 pm

Oliva Gallery

Curated by Kate Roth, “Shape Shift” highlights the shifts that Chicago-based artist Beth Herman Adler has experienced over the last four years, both in life and in her in her art. The show moves from works created during a difficult personal time through brightly colored, design-friendly monoprints inspired by mid-century modern motifs; it visits her Covid Houses and culminates in her very recent Luna series. All of the work employs Ms. Adler’s printmaking skills and often incorporates, drawing, painting, folded sculpture, collaging, and stitching.

Northwoods

Opening: Friday, June 18, 7 – 10 pm

Firecat Projects

Featuring the work of: Dennis Schommer, Tim Anderson & Matthew Schommer

**please call or e-mail to reserve a time before attending this event**