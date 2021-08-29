New Exhibitions Start June 25

Nicholas Krushenick 1968–1978: A Decade of Prints

Exhibition Begins June 25

PICKLEMAN

Krushenick’s seven prints displayed at PICKLEMAN are like passing clouds; they resemble whatever you want them to. One of them looks like a zipper. Another’s a folded folio. Next to that is the sawtooth blade. Or at least that’s what I think. See them, and you can decide for yourself.

Monica J. Brown | Roots, Branches: Ancestor(s) Stones

Opening: Friday, June 25, 5 – 8 pm

ARC Gallery

Ancestor(s) Stones are intuition mining tools. They represent ancient wisdom, antiquity. They are the knowing inherent in having bourn witness to the ages. They align with the string of memory that lives in DNA, passed down through generations. They represent grounding, leverage, or steps to take. The stones have taken many shapes…

Residual Marks

Opening: Friday, June 25, 3 – 8 pm

Hatch Projects

Chicago Artists Coalition is pleased to present Residual Marks, a dual exhibition curated by HATCH 2019-2020 residents Fabiola Tosi and Stephanie Koch.The exhibitions are presented under a shared conceptual framework of absence and emergence. What remains and what endures?

Longing Compass

Opening: Friday, June 25, 3 – 8 pm

BOLT Residency at Chicago Artists Coalition

Chicago Artists Coalition is pleased to present Longing Compass, a solo exhibition of new works by the BOLT artist-in-residence, Karen Dana Cohen.

Our Planet: Ourselves

Opening: Friday, June 25, 5 – 8 pm

ARC Gallery

Spring is here! And the beauty of our natural world is ever more apparent. Green shoots are poking through the crust, and once again the earth is warming in the sun. However “the warming earth” carries a more somber message as well – a reminder of the fruits of our greed, the fragility of our planet, the reality of our losses. And, as we face the urgency to respond, we raise our artistic voices – to celebrate, to mourn, to activate, and to contemplate how we live together in relationship to this one planet we must all share and nurture. “Our Planet: Ourselves,” gives expression to these messages.

