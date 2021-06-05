The Other Art Fair Returns to Chicago After a 2020 Delay and is Seeking Artists

Courtesy The Other Art Fair

By CGN Staff

The Other Art Fair first came to Chicago in 2018, bringing dozens of artists to Mana Contemporary in Pilsen the same weekend as EXPO Chicago. The fair returned in the spring of 2019 and had planned a 2020 edition, which they understandably put off. Now they have announced a return to the fall as well as a new venue.

Planned for September 30 – October 3, the delayed third edition of the fair will now occupy the expansive space at Revel Fulton Market in the West Loop.

The Other Art Fair, presented by Saatchi Art, the mega online art gallery company, marks 10 years in 2021. The fair first launched in London in 2011 as a smaller fair that took place once a year. Pre-COVID TOAF had scaled up to exhibit over 1,000 artists and host over two dozen fairs in cities throughout the United States, UK and Australia.

Today TOAF emphasizes that it seeks to offer visitors the opportunity to meet a curated, centralized selection of over 110 independent artists and browse thousands of pieces to suit every budget (with prices starting from as little as $100). In particular TOAF is an appealing fair for first-time art buyers hoping to start a collection, especially after a year spent at home staring at the same (bare or boring) walls. It also aims to give artists exposure, the opportunity to grow their practice and to sell their work independently and a chance to connect directly to buyers, curators, collectors and gallerists.

In the lead up to September, TOAF is seeking artist applications (they're free and open now, closing June 19)

Visit theotherartfair.com for more information.