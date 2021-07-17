CGN Art World Recap: 7/14

Mark Kelly, Chicago’s commissioner of cultural affairs and special events, will retire at end of summer

Mark Kelly, the City of Chicago’s widely admired commissioner of cultural affairs and special events, said Tuesday that he plans to retire from the position by the fall.

Kelly, 70, who runs the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), was appointed to the position by former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2016 and retained by the new administration of Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Previously, he had been vice president for student success at Columbia College of Chicago, his employer for some 30 years.

Via Chicago Tribune

*CGN interviewed Kelly when he first became the Commissioner in 2017

Hyde Park Art Center Announces Registration Deadlines for 2022 Residencies

Applications for 2022 residencies for Chicago artists are now open! Deadline: August 23, 2021 at 10pm CST

A residency at Hyde Park Art Center connects artists with their own practice in the context of our vibrant, multifaceted community. Each year, our program invites international, national, and Chicago artists and curators to complement their mode of production with attention towards reflection, reconnection, and research. We want to spark new ideas and considerations of local and global art practices, this is why we are thrilled to announce our application for our Radicle Studio Residency, a year-long residency for Chicago artists as well as our Flex Residency, a seasonal residency for Chicago artists.

2021 Coney Family Awardees Left to right: Unyimeabasi Udoh and Lola Ayisha Ogbara

Chicago Artists Coalition Announces Coney Family Awardees for 2021

The Chicago Artists Coalition announced this week the Coney Family Fund Awardees for 2021. Awardees Unyimeabasi Udoh and Lola Ayisha Ogbara will each receive $5,000 in unrestricted funds during the 2021-2022 grant cycle. The funds are intended to support outstanding Chicago visual artists who identify as Black or African-American.

This year's Coney Family Fund awardees were first celebrated during CAC's virtual benefit WORK IN PROGRESS on June 9, 2021.

The MCA Names a New Board Chair

“We are delighted to welcome Cari Sacks as our new Chair of the Board of Trustees,” says Madeleine Grynsztejn. “Her longstanding support of the MCA demonstrates her passion and commitment to our staff, our vision, and our values. She brings a wide range of experience, capability, and leadership to the MCA and we look forward to the ways her wisdom and dedication to contemporary art and education will contribute to the MCA’s vision for the future.”

Cari is an active philanthropist involved in supporting numerous civic and cultural organizations. At the MCA, she has served on the Board of Trustees since 2004 and is Vice Chair of the Executive Committee. Her extraordinary work as co-chair of the MCA’s 2019 Benefit Art Auction helped raise a record-breaking $6 million for the museum and she has supported the museum’s work with the Chicago Public Schools through her own philanthropy.