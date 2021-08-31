CGN Art World Recap: 7/8

Chicago Architecture Center to Open Exhibition Celebrating the Late Helmut Jahn

HELMUT JAHN: LIFE + ARCHITECTURE will be a career retrospective of the late architect. Organized after his death in May, it celebrates Helmut Jahn’s design legacy and opens in the Chicago Architecture Center's Skyscraper Gallery on July 23.

The exhibit includes several scale models of Jahn’s most notable designs including the the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago, an example of innovative post-modern design, currently to be sold by the State of Illinois without protection for its historic design.

To support a debate on the future of The Thompson Center, the CAC and the Chicago Architectural Club created the James R. Thompson Center Design Competition that challenges architects to envision a new future for Jahn’s post-modern masterpiece.

Chicago Art Department Leads Return to Second Friday in Pilsen East July 9

CAD is returning to its regular 2nd Friday programming thanks to generous support from friends at @marzbrewing and @revbrewchicago.



Their 2nd Friday resumes tomorrow, July 9, and features the work of The Chicago Act (Artists Creating Transformation) Collective. The Collective builds political artistic collaboration and dialogue across multiple communities by generating work that both reflects and responds to current local needs identified by those most directly impacted. “Love in the Time of…” is an ongoing ellipse of their commitment to create from the various dimensions of love as they envision and move toward liberation. The exhibition is curated by CAD Resident Artist Silvia Gonzalez.

Hindman Auctions Appoints Ashley Galloway as VP of Marketing

Hindman Auctions announced the appointment of Ashley Galloway as Vice President of Marketing. Ms. Galloway brings extensive experience in the art, corporate, and nonprofit worlds, having collaborated with top fashion and media brands, world-renowned art museums and fairs, production companies, and other high-profile institutions. Ms. Galloway joins the Marketing Department after leading her own company where she provided strategic marketing, branding, engagement, and business development solutions to a variety of cultural clients, such as Dirk Denison Architects, WNDR Museum, and The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize for Architecture. Prior to leading the company, Ms. Galloway served as Special Events and Engagement Manager at the Chicago Architecture Biennial where she managed brand growth and development. Ms. Galloway also previously worked as Lead Market Manager for Perrier with Mirrorball in Chicago where she oversaw strategic planning and brand management for the Chicago market, as well as driving partnerships and executing marketing campaigns aligned with brand vision, target clientele, and community engagement.

Weinberg/Newton Presents an Experimental Workshop in Its Store Windows This Summer

Chicago-based movement artist and cultural advocate Joseph Lefthand is activating Weinberg/Newton's Milwaukee Avenue space this summer with an Experimental Makers Workshop. Lefthand and his collaborators, artists Isaac Couchand Sarah Whyte, are exploring the relationship between personhood and institutional violence, utilizing elements of performance and design to conceive wearable art that re-imagines the human form as transitory, lucid, ethereal, and disruptive. The work produced during the workshop will be exhibited in the storefront windows August 16 – 28.



