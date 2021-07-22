City of Chicago Announces Artists Who Will Be Part of O'Hare Terminal 5 Expansion

By CGN Staff via PR

The City of Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) announced the creatives behind what is to be the largest single acquisition of works by Chicago artists by the City in the last 30 years. The artists and professionals who are part of this project will bring the $3.5 million public art plan to life as part of the Terminal 5 expansion project at O’Hare International Airport.

The Terminal 5 Expansion public art project will include curatorial/design team Ionit Behar, Assistant Curator at DePaul Art Museum (DPAM), and Architect Andrew Schachman (Behar X Schachman), and new large-scale commissions by artists Nelly Agassi, Jonathan Michael Castillo, Assaf Evron, Krista Franklin, Wills Glasspiegel and The Era Footwork Crew, Jenny Kendler, Mayumi Lake, Yvette Mayorga, Cecil McDonald Jr., Ebony G. Patterson, Faheem Majeed, Huong Ngo, Chris Pappan, Cheryl Pope, Edra Soto, Leonard Suryajaya, Selina Trepp, Jina Valentine, and Bernard Williams.

The project presents a unique opportunity to invest in Chicago artists and creative professionals while providing international visitors a dynamic and welcoming first impression of our city. From the beginning when the project was announced, the City said The Capital Plan, for the first time, invests at least $15 million in public art over the next five years to turn the everyday into the extraordinary, physically and symbolically communicating connections between neighborhoods, histories, people, and futures. Under the leadership of Mayor Lightfoot, the Chicago Department of Transportation and the Department of Assets, Information, and Services, the new multi-year, needs-based Capital Plan will not only leverage capital improvements to spur local economic development and job creation, but also mark a major advancement in the standard of public asset maintenance, and, consequently, the quality of life and livability of all Chicago communities.

Welcome to Chicago.

CGN Note: Four of the participating artists have appeared on the cover of CGN in recent years and have been interviewed in our pages (Yvette Mayorga, Edra Soto, Faheem Majeed and Ebony G. Patterson)